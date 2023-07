A Mumbai-based private aerospace company has supplied critical components to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Liquid propulsion engines such as Vikas, CE20, and satellite thrusters for the lunar mission have been manufactured by Godrej Aerospace in its facility at Vikhroli in suburban Mumbai, a senior company official said on Monday.

Maneck Behramkamdin, Assistant Vice-President and Business Head, Godrej Aerospace, said his company has been affiliated with the ISRO, an entity under the Department of Space, for over three decades.

"The collaboration began with the production of critical components to meet ISRO's needs, and then expanded to liquid propulsion engines," Behramkamdin said.

Godrej Aerospace also had key contributions to Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 and Mangalyaan space missions, besides participating in ISRO's other endeavours.

Chandrayaan-3, set for lift-off at 2:35 pm on Friday (July 14), will be a follow-up mission after the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September 2019 due to a software glitch.

This will be India's third lunar mission and it is among few countries to have undertaken such an ambitious project.

Behramkamdin said the company is investing Rs. 250 crore to build a new facility at Khalapur in coastal Maharashtra's Raigad district.

This greenfield facility will have advanced manufacturing and assembly capabilities, enabling the company to enhance its technological prowess and meet the growing demands of the space sector, he added.

