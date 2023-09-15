Technology News

ISRO to Conduct Key Test for Gaganyaan Space Mission in October

The Gaganyaan mission is aimed at developing a human-habitable space capsule that will carry a three-member crew.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 September 2023 22:33 IST
ISRO to Conduct Key Test for Gaganyaan Space Mission in October

About Rs. 90.23 billion has been allocated for the Gaganyaan space mission

Highlights
  • ISRO will explore ways to achieve a sustained human presence in space
  • The agency is currently training 4 astronauts, looking to expand cohort
  • The team is aiming to test its crew escape system

India is set to conduct a key test in its ambitious crewed space mission Gaganyaan as early as next month, the project director of the mission R Hutton told Reuters.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently training four astronauts and looking to expand the cohort as it aims for more future manned missions, Hutton said.

The Gaganyaan mission is aimed at developing a human-habitable space capsule that will carry a three-member crew into an orbit of 400 km (250 miles) for three days, before returning to safety in a planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

ISRO has said it will explore ways to achieve a sustained human presence in space once Gaganyaan is completed.

The team is aiming to test its crew escape system, which can be used to eject astronauts in emergencies, before undertaking a battery of other tests before the final launch phase, Hutton said, adding: "Safety is the most important thing we need to ensure".

About Rs. 90.23 billion has been allocated for the mission, which comes after the space agency's historical landing of its Chandrayaan-3 craft on the lunar south pole. 

While an exact timeline has not been shared, the mission is expected to be launched from the country's main spaceport in Sriharikota before 2024.

The space agency has previously said its Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre had successfully tested systems for stabilising the crew module and safely reducing its velocity during re-entry.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: ISRO, Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-3, India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.