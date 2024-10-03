Technology News
How World Mobile Plans to Globalise Web3 Wireless Networks

World Mobile recently launched its communications-centric blockchain infrastructure on Base's Ethereum-based Laer 2 blockchain.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2024 19:36 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ NordWood Themes

At the time of writing, the price of the WMTx token stood at $0.2268

Highlights
  • The network is governed by its community of users
  • Users who opt to contribute as network operators can earn rewards
  • The network recently launched its infrastructure on the Base blockchain
The potential use cases of blockchain technology appear to be gaining pace in the telecom sector. London-based World Mobile Group is a firm that aims to globalise decentralised Web3 networks. Founded in 2018, the company says its mission is to deliver high-quality web connectivity through a decentralised hybrid network that is 12 times more cost efficient per square kilometre of coverage. The World Mobile network states that it currently offers services in Zanzibar, Pakistan, UK, and the US.

How World Mobile's Network Works

The network, rather than being powered by traditional telecom servers, runs on a blockchain network. At the time of its launch, a layer-2 blockchain was created atop the Ethereum mainnet. This blockchain is named the World Mobile Chain (WMC) and its native currency is the World Mobile Token, represented at WMTx.

“World Mobile's blockchain-based sharing economy underpins its unique connectivity solution, where decentralised network infrastructure is owned and operated by the people. Whether you're providing mobile connectivity as an AirNode Operator, processing transactions operating an EarthNode, staking WMTx, or mapping network coverage through the World Moble app, there's a role for everyone,” the company website said, explaining how its users can earn WMTx rewards.

Users can also win rewards by identifying and reporting weak network spots through the World Mobile app and also by managing data bundles and Web3 assets on the app.

At the time of writing, the price of the WMTx token stood at $0.2268 (roughly Rs. 19.05), showed data by CoinGecko.

According to a blog by DePin Hub, “It (the network) uses a combination of existing infrastructure and alternative technology solutions to serve users. For example, in some areas, it has tapped into ‘TV white space' to send and receive data via unused television broadcast spectrums. In others, it has adapted SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service for mobile customer use.”

World Mobile Launches Blockchain Infrastructure on Base Recently, the World Mobile Network announced the launch of its blockchain infrastructure on Base, which is a Layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum. Through this step, the platform has reportedly closer to being recognised as the most extensive Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) in the world.

“By embracing interoperability, we are not only expanding our reach but also building a thriving ecosystem that will revolutionize the way the world connects. Together, we are building a future where anyone, anywhere, can operate and earn from a truly decentralised, inclusive wireless network,” Micky Watkins, CEO, World Mobile Group had said commenting on the development.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, World Mobile Network, DePin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
