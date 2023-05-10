Technology News

Bitcoin-Based Ordinal NFTs Get New Trade Booth at Binance’s Marketplace: Details

When an NFT is inscribed on one Satoshi unit of the Bitcoin blockchain, it comes under the category of Ordinals NFT.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 May 2023 14:50 IST
Bitcoin-Based Ordinal NFTs Get New Trade Booth at Binance’s Marketplace: Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Binance has not yet announced the exact date it plans to start listing Ordinal NFTs

Highlights
  • Binance launched its NFT marketplace in April 2021
  • It is among the first major NFT marketplaces to add support for Ordinals
  • Ordinal NFTs are built on the smallest unit of Bitcoin called Satoshi

Ordinals, an up-and-coming category of non-fungible tokens (NFTS), has found itself a new hotspot for buying, selling, and trading on the Binance NFT marketplace. Binance will be adding support for these Bitcoin blockchain-based NFTs later in May, the exact date of which remains undisclosed as for now. With this development, the crypto exchange is looking to drive in engagement from NFT collectors by expanding its range of digital collectible offerings. Up until now, only some NFT marketplaces support the Ordinals category of NFTs.

“This groundbreaking move will broaden the Binance NFT ecosystem by incorporating Bitcoin's unique culture and innovative tech, while offering NFT collectors and traders even more opportunities. More than one million inscriptions have been made within the first three months of the Bitcoin Ordinals launch (in January 2023),” said Binance in an official blog post.

When an NFT is inscribed on one Satoshi unit of the Bitcoin blockchain, it gets classified as an Ordinal NFT. Satoshi, named after Bitcoin's anonymous creator, is the smallest denomination of Bitcoin.

Through the Ordinals protocol, every individual satoshi can be identified and transacted with extra data like text, images, videos or other forms of content attached or inscribed.

Not a lot of NFT marketplaces, for now, have listed Ordinal NFTs, given its recently highlighted existence. Binance, with this move, will ink its name among the first major NFT marketplaces to attract artists and collectors of Ordinal NFTs.

The lack of authentic platforms for the transactions of Ordinal NFTs came into light in March, after BAYC parent Yuga Labs announced its own Ordinal NFT collection called TwelveFold.

In the absence of a marketplace that facilitated the sale of Ordinal NFTs at the time, the parent of the Bored Apes Yacht Club NFT series, sold TwelveFold NFTs in an auction and collected a whopping $16.50 million (roughly Rs. 135 crore).

Industry insiders, however, criticised Yuga Labs for asking potential buyers to deposit the full amount of their bids directly with Yuga in order to be considered. At the time, Yuga Labs said it would return the rejected bids within 24 hours of the auction's conclusion.

Soon after this chaos, Magic Eden NFT marketplace announced that it would support Ordinal NFTs.

As for the Binance NFT marketplace, it already supports NFTs built on Ethereum and Polygon among other blockchains.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Binance NFT, Ordinals, Non Fungible Tokens
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Moto Razr 40 Leaked Press Images Suggest Design, Colour Options Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Bitcoin-Based Ordinal NFTs Get New Trade Booth at Binance’s Marketplace: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Found Using Microphone in Background, Said to Be an Android Bug
  2. Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Goes Official in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price, Launch Timeline and Specifications Tipped
  4. Poco F5 5G First Impressions: A Game-Changer?
  5. Poco F5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts Globally: All Details
  6. Google I/O 2023 Begins Today: How to Watch the Keynote, What to Expect
  7. Realme Teases the Launch of a Phone With a 200-Megapixel Camera in India
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Come With the Thinnest Bezel Ever in a Smartphone
  9. Apple Brings Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro to iPad: Check Subscription Price
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Max Tipped to Get Periscope Lens Exclusively: Check Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Pedro Pascal to Reportedly Star in Weapons, New Horror Movie From Barbarian Director
  2. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Bitcoin-Based Ordinal NFTs Get New Trade Booth at Binance’s Marketplace: Details
  4. Apple Watch Series 9 to Be Updated With New Processor Based on A15 Bionic Chip: Mark Gurman
  5. Moto Razr 40 Leaked Press Images Suggest Design, Colour Options Ahead of Launch
  6. WhatsApp Found Using Microphone in Background Due to Purported Android Bug, Government to Probe Allegations
  7. Paytm Launches UPI Lite on iOS; Adds Support for RuPay Credit Cards on UPI, Splitting Bills and More
  8. Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Set for Early August; Will Launch on November 10: Report
  9. Apple Announces Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro for iPad, to Be Available Starting May 23: All Details
  10. Liechtenstein to Adopt, Accept Bitcoin for Select Government Services: Here’s What We Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.