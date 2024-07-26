Technology News
English Edition

Bloody Ishq Review: Vikram Bhatt Sets a New Low for Indian Horror Cinema

Bloody Ishq suffers from shoddy visual effects

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 July 2024 00:26 IST
Bloody Ishq Review: Vikram Bhatt Sets a New Low for Indian Horror Cinema

Photo Credit: Hotstar

Bloody Ishq has been directed by Vikram Bhatt

Highlights
  • Mahesh Bhatt has written the screenplay
  • Vardhaan Puri are Jeniffer Piccinato are seen in supporting roles
  • Bhatt's last horror film 1920: Horrors of the Heart also starred Avika
Advertisement

Horror isn't a strong suit for Indian filmmakers, with overly dramatic camera angles, cheap jump scares, and cringe writing dominating the genre, but Vikram Bhatt's latest horror thriller, Bloody Ishq, somehow manages to stoop further. The film has all the trademarks of a poor horror flick, plus very shoddy CGI overused beyond reason. Bhatt has utilised visual effects not just to portray ghouls and possessed humans, but even for seemingly simple and routine shots. Bloody Ishq's lackluster VFX ends up working against the film, breaking all possible tension and taking the thrills out of the horror thriller.

While I didn't have high hopes from the movie to deliver the scares effectively, I did not expect it to be the intolerable visual nightmare that it turned out to be, especially since Bhatt has in the past delivered decent films from the horror genre.

story 1 bloody ishq

Bloody Ishq's pacing is torturous, with long stretches of boring exposition

Bloody Ishq starts with Avika Gor's character drowning in the ocean, with her fate left unclear. In just the next scene, however, we find her in a hospital – all dolled up – with many months wiped from her memory. Soon, she is taken to an isolated, luxurious Scottish villa by a man (Vardhaan Puri) claiming to be her husband.

Within the first ten minutes, Gor's Neha goes into a frenzied fit about why she can't feel love for this man (umm... because you have amnesia and don't remember anything about him?), casts suspicion on him, only to start trusting him immediately after spending the night with him. Okay, Mr. Bhatt, please stop churning out ridiculous ideas on how to gaslight women?

This is just the beginning of a very problematic storyline, filled with absurd dialogue and unhinged scenes. There is a sequence where a spirit possesses a ghost hunter, and her partner keeps filming, instead of helping her. We also see a husband trying to soothe his almost maniacal wife by suggesting they take the matter to the bedroom. To make matters worse, almost every character in the movie forcefully slips in English words within their conversations, seemingly to establish the movie as a modern-day tale, unlike Bhatt's precious work that's partial to the 1920s.

story 5 bloody ishq

Even mundane scenes in the movie appear to be sloppily edited

We see Neha entertaining an outright creepy woman who keeps making mysterious appearances in her house, instead of getting the security tightened. One can't help wondering if amnesia not just erased her memories, but common sense as well. Throughout the film's 140-minute runtime, you'll see her trusting every suspicious character she comes across.

The twisted version of the truth that she has accepted takes more turns than a merry-go-round every ten minutes. The only sane decision she makes is in the film's last scene.

story 4 bloody ishq

The film fails to deliver any genuine frights

In a hurry to establish the urgency and restlessness gripping the protagonist, Bhatt has compromised heavily with the tone, starting the film on a wrong note. What could have easily been slipped into the story later for a more natural flow, forms the thrust of the story from the beginning. Gor's daily soap-style performance doesn't help, either, with the film suffering from overacting.

Bhatt's direction fails to establish tension, making the scares predictable and ineffective. The CGI is laughable, with poorly rendered ghosts and possessed humans. Bloody Ishq is hard to recommend for a casual watch, and perhaps harder to suggest to fans of the horror genre. The only things scary about Bloody Ishq are its torturous pace, pathetic CGI, and overly dramatic performances that become nightmares in their own right. Avoid Bloody Ishq at all costs; your sanity will thank you.

Rating: 1/5

Bloody Ishq is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Bloody Ishq

Bloody Ishq

  • Release Date 26 July 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Horror, Thriller
  • Cast
    Avika Gor, Vardhaan Puri, Jeniffer Piccinato, Shyam Kishore, Manmeet Singh Sawhney
  • Director
    Vikram Bhatt
  • Producer
    Mahesh Bhatt, Rakesh Juneja
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vikram Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Avika Gor, horror, Bloody Ishq, Disney Plus Hotstar, hotstar, Entertainment review, Movie review
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
Top OTT Releases This Week: Bloody Ishq, Elite Season 8, and Bhaiyya Ji, Among Others
Realme 13 5G Listed on NBTC, BIS and Other Certification Websites; May Feature 5,000mAh Battery: Report
Bloody Ishq Review: Vikram Bhatt Sets a New Low for Indian Horror Cinema
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, Other Models Get Price Cuts Up to Rs. 5,900 in India
  2. Qualcomm Could Launch Its Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chip on This Date
  3. Poco M6 Plus 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Apple May Launch 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro Models for the First Time
  5. Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 SoC Goes Official in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and Other Models in India Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 5,900 as Import Duty Reduces
  3. Gemini 1.5 Flash AI Model Will Now Power Google’s AI Chatbot on Web and App
  4. New PS5 Beta Brings Custom 3D Audio Profiles, Adaptive Charging for Controllers, Remote Play Settings
  5. Epic Games Says Fortnite Will Return to iOS in EU, But Will Exit Samsung Galaxy Store
  6. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Supplier Foxconn in Talks to Assemble iPad at Its Tamil Nadu Plant: Report
  8. Apple Planning to Make iPhone 16 Pro Models in India for the First Time With Launch Day Availability: Report
  9. WazirX Attributes Wallet Compromise to Liminal, Says Own Signers' Machines Unaffected
  10. Cardano Blockchain to Get Decentralised Governance Feature Through This Upcoming Upgrade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »