Technology News

Binance.US Halts Dollar Deposits After SEC Crackdown, Asks Customers to Withdraw Dollar Funds

CEO Zhao and Binance had "free reign" to handle Binance.US assets, the SEC said.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2023 21:18 IST
Binance.US Halts Dollar Deposits After SEC Crackdown, Asks Customers to Withdraw Dollar Funds

The SEC sued Binance, its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao, and Binance.US's operator on June 5

Highlights
  • The SEC on Tuesday asked a federal court to freeze Binance's US assets
  • Binance.US called the motion "unwarranted"
  • Binance.US said in notice that it would no longer accept dollar deposits

The US affiliate of Binance said it was halting dollar deposits and gave customers until Tuesday to withdraw their dollar funds, after the US securities regulator asked a court to freeze its assets.

Binance.US, the purportedly independent partner of Binance, said in a tweet on Thursday that its banking partners were preparing to stop dollar withdrawal channels as early as June 13.

The SEC sued Binance, its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao, and Binance.US's operator on Monday, in a dramatic escalation of a crackdown on the industry by US regulators. The SEC sued major US exchange Coinbase a day later.

Binance.US said in the tweeted customer notice that it would no longer accept dollar deposits as part of plans to change to a "crypto-only exchange". It called the SEC's civil charges "unjustified" and said it would "vigorously defend" itself.

The SEC alleged in 13 charges on Monday that Binance had in a "web of deception" artificially inflated trading volumes and diverted customer funds, as well as failing to restrict US customers from its platform.

The SEC on Tuesday asked a federal court to freeze Binance's US assets. Binance.US called the motion "unwarranted", saying it had addressed SEC concerns over the safety of customer assets.

The SEC said it had not received "sufficient reassurance" that Binance.US's customer assets were controlled by its operator, BAM Trading, "rather than under the control or influence of Binance or Zhao, a person who has openly expressed his desire to avoid compliance with US law."

Zhao and Binance had "free reign" to handle Binance.US assets, the SEC said. "They have exercised this control over US investor assets with no oversight or controls to ensure that those assets are properly secured," it added.

Binance did not immediately reply to a request for comment. It has said it would "defend our platform vigorously," saying the SEC was limited in reach as Binance was not a US exchange.

Binance.US's customer assets total more than $2.2 billion. (nearly Rs. 18,100 crore) held in crypto and some $377 (nearly Rs. 3,100 crore) million in US dollar bank accounts, the SEC said.

'Existential Threat'

BAM Trading holds customer's funds directly with California-based Axos Bank, according to a letter from lawyers for BAM Trading to the SEC dated May 26, which was made public by the SEC on Tuesday.

Axos did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via email.

Binance.US had struggled to find banking partners after the failure of Signature Bank, the Wall Street Journal reported in April.

In its tweet on Thursday, Binance.US said crypto-denominated trading, deposits, withdrawals and "staking" - where users deposit cryptocurrencies for use in blockchain transactions — would remain fully operational.

"This is very serious for Binance.US because Americans cannot use Binance Global," said Clara Medalie, director of research at Kaiko.

"The inability for Binance.US to offer USD trading services in a region the exchange was specifically built to operate in is an existential threat."

Crypto prices barely reacted to the news, with bitcoin last trading up 0.4 percent at $26,610 (nearly Rs. 22 lakh). It was headed for a weekly loss of about 1.9 percent, after having dipped to an over two-month low of $25,350 (nearly Rs. 21 lakh) earlier in the week as the SEC crackdown stoked nerves.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Binance.US, US SEC, crptocurrency
Xiaomi India Officials, 3 Banks Served ED Notice for FEMA Violation

Related Stories

Binance.US Halts Dollar Deposits After SEC Crackdown, Asks Customers to Withdraw Dollar Funds
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F5, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Others Now Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Could Run on This Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Finally Revealed; Front Design Teased
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  5. Xiaomi Pad 6 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch: Details
  6. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro Tipped to Get Different Chipset, Reduced RAM in India
  8. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  9. Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds Design, Specifications Tipped: All Details
  10. Asus ZenFone 10 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Global Launch Set for This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance.US Halts Dollar Deposits After SEC Crackdown, Asks Customers to Withdraw Dollar Funds
  2. Xiaomi India Officials, 3 Banks Served ED Notice for FEMA Violation
  3. Former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth May Join Honor as India Head: Report
  4. Reddit's New API Policy Forces Third Party Apps Like Apollo, Sync, RIF, More to Shut Down
  5. Amazon Signs Agreement With ICAR to Help Farmers Enrolled Under Kisan Store
  6. AI in Current Form Lacks Logic, Reasoning; No Threat to Jobs: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  7. HODLer, No-Coiner, Bagholder, BTC Maximalist: Are You One of These Crypto Investors?
  8. General Motors Adopts Tesla's Charging Plug, Giving GM EV Owners Access to Supercharger Network
  9. Disney+ Hotstar to Stream ICC Cricket Tournaments for Free on Mobile Devices in India
  10. Infinix Note 30 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 15,000; Will Feature Bypass Charging Solution
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.