Technology News

Xiaomi India Officials, 3 Banks Served ED Notice for FEMA Violation

ED had seized Rs. 5,551.27 crore worth of funds of Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited lying in its bank accounts under the FEMA.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 June 2023 20:16 IST
Xiaomi India Officials, 3 Banks Served ED Notice for FEMA Violation

Under the FEMA, a show-cause notice is issued after the completion of the ED investigation

Highlights
  • ED, appointed under Section 37A of the FEMA, confirmed the said seizure
  • Once the FEMA probe is settled, an accused is required to pay penalty
  • CITI Bank, HSBC Bank and Deutsche Bank AG have been served the notice

Xiaomi India CFO Sameer Rao, former MD Manu Jain and three banks are said to have received show-cause notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to an official, the ED has served show-cause notice for FEMA violation of over Rs. 5,551 crore. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday confirmed in a tweet that it has issued show-cause notices to Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi, its chief financial officer and director Sameer Rao, former MD Manu Jain and three foreign banks for alleged foreign exchange violation of more than Rs. 5,551 crore.

 

The adjudicating authority under the Foreign Exchange Management Act has issued show-cause notices to Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, the two executives, CITI Bank, HSBC Bank and Deutsche Bank AG, the agency said in a statement.

The federal probe agency had seized Rs. 5,551.27 crore worth of funds of Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited lying in its bank accounts under the FEMA for "unauthorised" remittance of this amount in guise of royalty abroad.

"The competent authority, appointed under Section 37A of the FEMA, has confirmed the said seizure order.

"The authority while confirming the seizure held that ED is right in holding that foreign exchange equivalent to Rs. 5,551.27 crore has been transferred out of India by Xiaomi India in an unauthorised manner and is held outside India on behalf of the group entity in contravention of section 4 of FEMA, 1999 and the same is liable to be seized in terms of provisions of Section 37A of the FEMA," it said.

Under the FEMA, a show-cause notice is issued after the completion of the ED investigation and once it is settled, an accused is required to pay penalty.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Manu Jain, ED, FEMA
Former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth May Join Honor as India Head: Report

Related Stories

Xiaomi India Officials, 3 Banks Served ED Notice for FEMA Violation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F5, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Others Now Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Could Run on This Flagship Chipset: Check Here
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Date Finally Revealed; Front Design Teased
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  5. Xiaomi Pad 6 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch: Details
  6. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro Tipped to Get Different Chipset, Reduced RAM in India
  8. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  9. Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds Design, Specifications Tipped: All Details
  10. Asus ZenFone 10 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Global Launch Set for This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi India Officials, 3 Banks Served ED Notice for FEMA Violation
  2. Former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth May Join Honor as India Head: Report
  3. Reddit's New API Policy Forces Third Party Apps Like Apollo, Sync, RIF, More to Shut Down
  4. Amazon Signs Agreement With ICAR to Help Farmers Enrolled Under Kisan Store
  5. AI in Current Form Lacks Logic, Reasoning; No Threat to Jobs: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  6. HODLer, No-Coiner, Bagholder, BTC Maximalist: Are You One of These Crypto Investors?
  7. General Motors Adopts Tesla's Charging Plug, Giving GM EV Owners Access to Supercharger Network
  8. Disney+ Hotstar to Stream ICC Cricket Tournaments for Free on Mobile Devices in India
  9. Infinix Note 30 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 15,000; Will Feature Bypass Charging Solution
  10. Itel S23 Budget Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.