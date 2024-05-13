Technology News

OnePlus Joins Hands With JioMart Digital to Expand Offline Retail Presence in India

OnePlus devices are available for online purchase through the JioMart store.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2024 16:45 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 4 launched last month with a starting price tag of Rs. 24,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus strengthened its partnership with JioMart Digital
  • The brand aims to reach tier 3 and tier 4 cities with latest move
  • OnePlus products will be available across more than 2,000 cities
OnePlus has announced a partnership with Reliance-owned JioMart Digital in India. The collaboration is expected to expand the retail presence of OnePlus in the country. The OnePlus products will be available in more than 2,000 cities and towns in India with the latest expansion. The new move comes weeks after several retail chains threatened to discontinue sales of OnePlus products due to unresolved issues regarding profit margins, and delays in claim processing, among others.

OnePlus is partnering with retailer JioMart Digital to make OnePlus products available across more than 2,000 cities and towns in India. This would help the brand to sell its smartphones, earbuds, wearables and other products through JioMart Digital's distribution network of more than 63,000 retail stores.

OnePlus devices are available for online purchase through the JioMart store. With the latest expansion, OnePlus products will be available in tier 3 and tier 4 cities. "As we continue to extend our range of OnePlus products across the Jio Mart Digital store network, we are positive that our community and consumers at large will continue to truly benefit from this opportunity by being able to easily access and gain a personalized experience of our OnePlus devices at their nearest retail outlets," said Ranjeet Singh, Director of Sales at OnePlus.

The collaborating efforts of OnePlus come shortly after several offline retailers represented by the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) and South Indian Organized Retailers Association (ORA) announced that they would ban their members from selling OnePlus products from May 1. The retailers accused the brand of its business practices including delays in warranty claim processing, and low profit margins. OnePlus has since reportedly confirmed that it is working with retail partners to address the highlighted issues

OnePlus's decision to amplify its retail footprint seems to benefit the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 4. It is currently up for sale with a starting price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus, JioMart Digital

Further reading: OnePlus, JioMart Digital
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
