OnePlus has announced a partnership with Reliance-owned JioMart Digital in India. The collaboration is expected to expand the retail presence of OnePlus in the country. The OnePlus products will be available in more than 2,000 cities and towns in India with the latest expansion. The new move comes weeks after several retail chains threatened to discontinue sales of OnePlus products due to unresolved issues regarding profit margins, and delays in claim processing, among others.

OnePlus is partnering with retailer JioMart Digital to make OnePlus products available across more than 2,000 cities and towns in India. This would help the brand to sell its smartphones, earbuds, wearables and other products through JioMart Digital's distribution network of more than 63,000 retail stores.

OnePlus devices are available for online purchase through the JioMart store. With the latest expansion, OnePlus products will be available in tier 3 and tier 4 cities. "As we continue to extend our range of OnePlus products across the Jio Mart Digital store network, we are positive that our community and consumers at large will continue to truly benefit from this opportunity by being able to easily access and gain a personalized experience of our OnePlus devices at their nearest retail outlets," said Ranjeet Singh, Director of Sales at OnePlus.

The collaborating efforts of OnePlus come shortly after several offline retailers represented by the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) and South Indian Organized Retailers Association (ORA) announced that they would ban their members from selling OnePlus products from May 1. The retailers accused the brand of its business practices including delays in warranty claim processing, and low profit margins. OnePlus has since reportedly confirmed that it is working with retail partners to address the highlighted issues

OnePlus's decision to amplify its retail footprint seems to benefit the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 4. It is currently up for sale with a starting price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

