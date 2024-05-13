Technology News

PUBG to Get 120 FPS Support on Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 Lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was introduced in January this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 May 2024 19:53 IST
PUBG to Get 120 FPS Support on Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 Lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 5

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured) was launched in July 2023

Highlights
  • The higher frame rate is supported with the v3.2 update
  • Previously the game ran at a maximum frame rate of 90fps
  • Higher frame rates ensure smoother gameplay
Advertisement

Samsung has confirmed that several of its premium handsets will support the popular mobile game PUBG at a higher frame rate than before. The battle royale game published by Krafton is available to smartphone users on both Android and iOS devices. Up until recently, the game supported frame rate of up to 90fps (frames per second). With the latest update, the game can be accessed at a higher frame rate. Samsung has announced the list of smartphones that will support the higher frame rate gameplay.

In a community post, a Samsung official moderator in charge of game optimisation confirmed that several of its handsets will support PUBG at 120fps. The list includes the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series of phones, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 book-style foldable smartphone. 

Notably, with the latest v3.2 update, PUBG Mobile brings several updates like new items, new stages, new mechanics and new modes including support for a 120fps frame rate. A higher frame rate ensures smoother gameplay, whereas lower frame rates show actions and movements within games with jagged interruptions.

The Samsung community post explained that the optimisations will be included in the latest Game Optimisation Service (GOS) and Game Booster applications that come pre-installed in most Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets. 

The post, however, did not clarify if the support will later extend to other Samsung models. For now, the optimisations are supported in the following models - Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
PUBG: Battlegrounds

PUBG: Battlegrounds

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fantastic concept
  • Satisfying gunplay
  • Bad
  • Not enough modes
  • Poor frame rate
  • Technical issues
Read detailed Krafton PUBG: Battlegrounds review
Genre Shooter
Platform Android, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series PUBG
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung, PUBG
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Wallet Will Soon Not Work on Older Android and Wear OS Builds
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Triple Rear Camera Setup

Related Stories

PUBG to Get 120 FPS Support on Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 Lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 5
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Launches ‘Ultimate Streaming Plan' with 15+ OTT Subscriptions
  2. Realme GT 6T to Launch in India on This Date; Price, Specifications Tipped
  3. Poco F6 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Might Not Feature a 3x Telephoto Lens
  5. iPad Mini Tipped to Launch by the End of 2024
  6. Honor 200 Pro May Launch Soon; Alleged Design Renders, Key Features Leaked
  7. PUBG to Get 120 FPS Support on These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones
  8. Google Wallet Will Soon Not Work on Older Android and Wear OS Builds
  9. Google Pixel 8a First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI GPT-4o With Real-Time Responses and Video Interaction Announced, GPT-4 Features Now Available for Free
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  3. PUBG to Get 120 FPS Support on Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 Lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 5
  4. Google Wallet Will Soon Not Work on Older Android and Wear OS Builds
  5. Xiaomi Mix Flip Allegedly Receives Certification in China; Price, Live Image Leaked
  6. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Key Features Tipped; Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
  7. Google Messages ‘Edit’ Feature Reportedly Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  8. OnePlus Joins Hands With JioMart Digital to Expand Offline Retail Presence in India
  9. SoftBank Group's Arm Plans to Launch Its Own AI Chips in 2025: Report
  10. Mudrex, ClearTax Partner to Assist Users Compute and File Crypto Taxes for a Fee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »