Samsung has confirmed that several of its premium handsets will support the popular mobile game PUBG at a higher frame rate than before. The battle royale game published by Krafton is available to smartphone users on both Android and iOS devices. Up until recently, the game supported frame rate of up to 90fps (frames per second). With the latest update, the game can be accessed at a higher frame rate. Samsung has announced the list of smartphones that will support the higher frame rate gameplay.

In a community post, a Samsung official moderator in charge of game optimisation confirmed that several of its handsets will support PUBG at 120fps. The list includes the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series of phones, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 book-style foldable smartphone.

Notably, with the latest v3.2 update, PUBG Mobile brings several updates like new items, new stages, new mechanics and new modes including support for a 120fps frame rate. A higher frame rate ensures smoother gameplay, whereas lower frame rates show actions and movements within games with jagged interruptions.

The Samsung community post explained that the optimisations will be included in the latest Game Optimisation Service (GOS) and Game Booster applications that come pre-installed in most Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

The post, however, did not clarify if the support will later extend to other Samsung models. For now, the optimisations are supported in the following models - Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.