Poco F6 5G will be unveiled in India later this month. The company has announced the launch date of the handset and teased its design. Poco has also confirmed the details of the upcoming phone's availability. Key specifications of the phone have previously done rounds of the rumour mill. It is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3, which was introduced in China in April this year. The Poco F6 5G is expected to share design and specifications with the Redmi model.

Poco India confirmed that the Poco F6 5G will launch in India on May 23 at 4:30pm IST. The social media handle of the company shared a teaser which teased the upcoming smartphone with the tagline "God Mode On." The rear panel of the handset can also be seen in the teaser, which reveals the arrangement of camera units.

The Poco F6 5G is seen with two cameras placed within separate, slightly raised, circular modules alongside a ring-like flash unit. Engraving on the panel confirms that the phone will feature a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. A Flipkart microsite for the handset has also gone live, which confirms the handset's eventual availability on the e-commerce site.

The design of the rear camera system arrangement of the Poco F6 5G is similar to that of the Redmi Turbo 3. Even the colour that is seen in the teaser is reminiscent of the Ice Titanium option of the Redmi model. The Redmi Turbo 3 launched in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB option. It is also available in 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants.

The Poco F6 5G may launch in India with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1.5K OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a 20-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It was recently spotted on Geekbench with 12GB of RAM and Android 14-based OS.

