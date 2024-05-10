Technology News

Crypto Market Today: Bitcoin Records Minor Gains, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits

Bitcoin is trading at a slightly lower price point of $62,879 (roughly Rs. 52.5 lakh) on international exchanges like CoinMarketCap.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 May 2024 13:23 IST
Crypto Market Today: Bitcoin Records Minor Gains, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Elvind Pedersen

The overall crypto market cap presently stands at $2.33 trillion

Highlights
  • Uniswap, Cosmos recorded gains
  • Leo and Steller are also trading in profits
  • Losses struck Ripple and Cosmos
Advertisement

The crypto chart reflected more gains than price dips on Friday, May 10. Bitcoin recorded a minor price hike of 2.03 percent to trade at $66,115 (roughly Rs. 55.2 lakh) on Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch. On international exchanges, meanwhile, the asset is trading at a slightly lower price point of $62,879 (roughly Rs. 52.5 lakh). In the last few days, Bitcoin has retained its value in the same bracket. Market analysts have pointed out that technical indicators like the RSI suggest a potential dip back to $60,000 (roughly Rs. 50 lakh) for BTC in the coming days.

“This might be the start of BTC's recovery wave, but the bears might remain active near the $63,200 (roughly Rs. 52.7 lakh) resistance zone,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead at CoinSwitch Ventures, told Gadgets360.

Ether joined Bitcoin on the green side of the crypto charts. In India, ETH is trading at $2,994 (roughly Rs. 2.50 lakh). On the other hand, Ether is trading at 3,045 (roughly Rs. 2.54 lakh) on international exchanges like CoinMarketCap.

“This is becoming a notable level for the token acting as both support and resistance. Predictions of a market surge cannot be ruled out for Ethereum. However, with various factors at play in the market, a breakout move in either direction might be imminent,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX, told Gadgets360.

Most of the popular cryptocurrencies recorded profits on Thursday. These include Binance Coin, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Tron, and Polkadot.

“In the meme coin universe, DOGE (+2.5 percent) was the outlier. Additionally, VanEck's MarketVector has launched a new memecoin index, tracking the largest meme coins including DOGE, SHIB, FLOKI, WIF, and BONK. The index is up 195 percent on a yearly basis,” Chaturvedi added as part of his analysis.

Loss-making cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, included Ripple, Cosmos, Underdog, and Baby Dogecoin.

The overall crypto market valuation has risen by 2.24 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the sector valuation stood at $2.33 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,94,54,160 crore) as per CoinMarketCap.

Giving a general perspective, Santiment, an on-chain analytics firm, underlined that investor sentiment toward leading cryptos was still negative. It further added that the mood had dramatically shifted since Bitcoin's halving event, before which an overtly ‘greed' sentiment dominated the market.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Said to Use In-House Server Chips to Power AI Tools Coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac Computers This Year

Related Stories

Crypto Market Today: Bitcoin Records Minor Gains, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (3rd Gen) Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Review: Bigger Is Better
  3. Asus ROG Ally X to Debut With Notable Upgrades, Higher Price on This Date
  4. Apple Has Apologised for Its iPad Pro 'Crush' Advertisement: Here's Why
  5. WhatsApp Gets Darker Dark Mode, Redesigned Navigation, New Icons and More
  6. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G to Go Official in India NextÂ Week
  7. Realme GT Neo 6 Debuts With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC : See Price
  8. Here's When We Will Officially See Infinix GT 20 Pro, GT Book in India
  9. Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Leaked Renders Offer Detailed Look: See Here
  10. Apple Said to Use In-House Server Chips to Power AI Tools, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Today: Bitcoin Records Minor Gains, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits
  2. Apple Said to Use In-House Server Chips to Power AI Tools Coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac Computers This Year
  3. Vivo Y200 5G Series Confirmed to Launch on May 20; Vivo Y200 GT 5G Design Revealed
  4. Infinix GT 20 Pro, GT Book Laptop India Launch Set for May 21
  5. Apple Apologises for iPad Pro 'Crush' Ad After Video Sparks Criticism, Ad Age Says
  6. Asus ROG Ally X Set to Launch in H2 2024 With Larger Battery, Higher Price Tag: Report
  7. Vivo X100 Ultra Camera Details Revealed; Confirmed to Get Samsung's ISOCELL HP9 Sensor
  8. WhatsApp Gets Darker Dark Mode, Redesigned Navigation, New Icons and More Design Changes
  9. Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Leaked Marketing Images Suggest Design, Specifications; May Launch Soon
  10. Huawei FreeBuds 6i With Dynamic ANC, IP54 Rating Unveiled: Features, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »