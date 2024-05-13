Reliance Jio has introduced a streaming postpaid plan for its customers in India. Dubbed the ‘Ultimate Streaming Plan', the postpaid pack is available for JioFiber and AirFiber customers in the country. The company has priced the new plan at Rs. 888 per month, which makes it quite affordable for its subscribers. The new streaming plan brings unlimited data along with a complimentary subscription to 15 plus OTT platforms. Here's everything you need to know.

Jio Ultimate Streaming Plan Benefits Explained

The company has introduced one of the cheapest broadband plan for its customers. The Rs. 888 Ultimate Streaming Plan brings some exciting benefits to the users. To start with, the plan brings unlimited data access, however, the data speed is set at 30Mbps. You get an FUP limit of 1000GB with this plan.

Regarding its OTT benefits, customers can avail of free subscriptions to more than 15 OTT platforms. These include Netflix (Basic), Prime Video (Lite), JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, ZEE5 Premium, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, Epicon, and ETV Win (via JioTV+).

Moreover, the plan also comes with the ‘IPL Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer, under which customers will get free internet for 50 days for both existing and new users. The IPL offer is valid till May 31st.

Interestingly, the new ultimate streaming plan is available for both existing and new customers. Existing prepaid customers who have chosen a lower plan with 10Mbps or 30Mbps internet speed can switch to this postpaid plan and enjoy the benefits of 15+ OTT platforms.

JioFiber and AirFiber Postpaid Plans Details

Currently, Reliance Jio offers different JioFiber plans for its customers. There are two plans that offer 30Mbps of internet speed, including Rs. 399 and Rs. 599. The Rs. 699, Rs. 899, and Rs. 1,199 postpaid plans provide 100Mbps of internet speed. The Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,499 offer 150Mbps and 300Mbps of internet speed respectively. Lastly, we have Rs. 2,499, which brings 500Mbps of internet speed, while Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 8,499 offer 1Gbps of speed for the customers.

Coming to AirFiber, the telecom operator is currently offering three postpaid plans. The first one comes with 30Mbps of internet speed and is priced at Rs. 599. We also have Rs. 899 and Rs. 1,199 postpaid plans that offer 100Mbps of download speeds.