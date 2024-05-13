Technology News
Google Wallet Will Soon Not Work on Older Android and Wear OS Builds

Google Wallet will require Android 9 or later on smartphones.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2024 18:28 IST


Photo Credit: Google

Google has cited security as the reason behind this decision

Highlights
  • Google Wallet on smartwatches will require Wear OS 2.0 or higher
  • This change will impact Android 7 and 8 users
  • Google Wallet was launched in India last week
Google Wallet is dropping support for older Android and Wear OS builds, and soon the app may not work for some users. The tech giant has now increased the requirement for the Wallet app to Android 9 or later for smartphones and Wear OS 2.0 or later for smartwatches. The main reason behind this change has been cited as security and availability of new features. It appears that Google Wallet will not be able to add new security updates to the older versions of the operating software.

This update was recently added to Google Wallet's support page. The page now specifies that the wallet app will now require Android 9 or higher. It further stated, “To help keep Wallet features more secure, we must be able to send security updates to your device. Security updates aren't available for Android versions below 9.0.” The same requirement upgrade has been applied to Wear OS and now Wear OS 2.x will be required to run the app. A report by 9to5Google has highlighted that these requirements will be applicable starting June 10.

Based on the support page, the reason for this move is that the Wallet app will not be able to offer security updates to older Android and Wear OS versions. Notably, Google Wallet was rolled out in 2022 and supported Android 5 and later. Last year this was changed to Android 7, which is again being pushed up. The tech giant has also mentioned that new features it plans for the wallet app will not be compatible with the older versions, highlighting that the company is planning to introduce new features soon.

Google finally launched its Wallet app in India on May 8. However, unlike other markets, the app did not replace Google Pay as a unified payments and wallet app. Instead, Google Wallet is now running alongside Google Pay and acts as a platform to store boarding passes, loyalty and gift cards, event passes, car keys, and transit tickets.

The Android maker said that it partnered with more than 20 companies in India such as PVR, Inox, Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, Ixigo, and Pine Labs. Google also intends to partner with more companies in the coming months.

Further reading: Google Wallet, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

