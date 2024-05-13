Google Wallet Will Soon Not Work on Older Android and Wear OS Builds

Google Wallet is dropping support for older Android and Wear OS builds, and soon the app may not work for some users. The tech giant has now increased the requirement for the Wallet app to Android 9 or later for smartphones and Wear OS 2.0 or later for smartwatches. The main reason behind this change has been cited as security and availability of new features. It appears that Google Wallet will not be able to add new security updates to the older versions of the operating software.

This update was recently added to Google Wallet's support page. The page now specifies that the wallet app will now require Android 9 or higher. It further stated, “To help keep Wallet features more secure, we must be able to send security updates to your device. Security updates aren't available for Android versions below 9.0.” The same requirement upgrade has been applied to Wear OS and now Wear OS 2.x will be required to run the app. A report by 9to5Google has highlighted that these requirements will be applicable starting June 10.

Based on the support page, the reason for this move is that the Wallet app will not be able to offer security updates to older Android and Wear OS versions. Notably, Google Wallet was rolled out in 2022 and supported Android 5 and later. Last year this was changed to Android 7, which is again being pushed up. The tech giant has also mentioned that new features it plans for the wallet app will not be compatible with the older versions, highlighting that the company is planning to introduce new features soon.

Google finally launched its Wallet app in India on May 8. However, unlike other markets, the app did not replace Google Pay as a unified payments and wallet app. Instead, Google Wallet is now running alongside Google Pay and acts as a platform to store boarding passes, loyalty and gift cards, event passes, car keys, and transit tickets.

The Android maker said that it partnered with more than 20 companies in India such as PVR, Inox, Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, Ixigo, and Pine Labs. Google also intends to partner with more companies in the coming months.