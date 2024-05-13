Google Messages has finally begun testing the ‘messages editing' feature, as per a report. The RCS-powered messaging app was rumoured to be working on this feature since December 2023 when a report found some flags corresponding to message editing. Now, the feature is said to be rolling out to beta testers who can see and use the feature. It is also a sign that Google is in the final stages of deploying this feature, and it could soon be available to all users globally in the coming weeks.

According to a report by Phone Arena, the feature was found in the latest beta version of the Google Messages app which is messages.android_20240506_04-RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamiccom.google.android.apps.messaging. Users enrolled on the Google Play Store beta programme with this version will now see an option to edit messages once it is sent. However, there is one caveat. At present, the feature will only work when the recipient of the message is also on the same beta version of the app.

If a user is not on the same beta version, the edits will not show up on the receiver's end. Tipster AssembleDebug also confirmed this feature on X (formerly known as Twitter) and found that the editing time limit is 15 minutes. While consistent with WhatsApp's edit time limit, in February, the tipster claimed that the time limit might be 30 minutes.

Google has started testing the message editing feature in Google Messages which means it could arrive soon.



The editing time limit seems to be changed to 15 minutes now. — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) May 10, 2024

Based on the screenshots shared, a new pencil icon has been added by Google that allows users to edit messages. First, users must long-press the message they wish to edit, and then click on the pencil icon. This opens up a new text box where the original message is shown and can be edited. Once done, tapping on a checkmark icon next to the box will confirm the edit and show up at the receiver's end.

Notably, Google is also providing an edit history as well which will let all the participants see the original messages. It also means that multiple edits can be performed on the same message, and users will be able to see all the different versions. The tech giant is yet to confirm any global roll-out timelines for the feature.