Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup was launched in January. Now, an early leak reveals that next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra will get a major camera overhaul. Samsung is said to be testing the next year's flagship with three rear cameras instead of four. The upcoming model could lack a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom that is present on the current phone. It is likely to retain the 200-megapixel primary sensor.

Tipster Sperandio4Tech (@ISAQUES81) on X claimed that Samsung is testing the Galaxy S25 Ultra with three rear cameras — a main sensor, an ultra-wide unit, and a periscope zoom setup. The smartphone major has allegedly dropped the 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom telephoto sensor from next year's flagship. This would be a major hardware change from its predecessors. The Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra prototype is said to have the same 200-megapixel main camera, but its ability to capture light could be improved. It is tipped to have the same 12-megapixel ultrawide lens and it is not subject to changes in this prototyping stage. The periscope camera is being tested with a large sensor and variable zoom. Samsung is testing the periscope camera with two fixed focal lengths, the first between 4x and 5x zoom, and the second between 6x and 7x zoom.

Since this is a prototype we are talking about, it is recommended to treat this rumour with a pinch of salt. A few leaks have claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will get minor changes over its predecessor.

