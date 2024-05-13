Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G may arrive in global markets soon. Details about the purported smartphone have surfaced online over the past few weeks. It has reportedly been spotted on several certification sites. One such listing suggests an imminent India launch. Recently, the phone reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console website, with the listing hinting at multiple key features. It will join the 4G variant of the handset, which was unveiled in select regions in December 2023, alongside the other Tecno Spark 20 lineup models.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G with the model number KJ8 was spotted on the Google Play Console website, according to a report by The Tech Outlook. The listing suggests that the purported handset is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with an ARM Mali G57 GPU. The phone is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The report adds that the Google Play Console listing of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G suggests that the phone could ship with Android 14-based OS. The 5G variant of the handset is expected to feature a display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels, with a pixel density of 480 dpi.

The front panel of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G seen in the Google Play Console listing shows a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The right edge is seen with a power button and two separate volume buttons.

An earlier FCC listing of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G suggested that the design of the back panel would be similar to that of the 4G version of the model. It is expected to be backed by a 4,900mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The phone has also reportedly received the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification which suggests that it could launch in India soon.

The 4G variant of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ curved AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

