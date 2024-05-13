Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Key Features Tipped; Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Key Features Tipped; Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimesnity 810 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 May 2024 18:14 IST
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Key Features Tipped; Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 4G (pictured) was unveiled in December 2023

Highlights
  •  Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G is expected to be similar to the 4G variant
  • The purported 5G version could feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G could support 33W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G may arrive in global markets soon. Details about the purported smartphone have surfaced online over the past few weeks. It has reportedly been spotted on several certification sites. One such listing suggests an imminent India launch. Recently, the phone reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console website, with the listing hinting at multiple key features. It will join the 4G variant of the handset, which was unveiled in select regions in December 2023, alongside the other Tecno Spark 20 lineup models.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G with the model number KJ8 was spotted on the Google Play Console website, according to a report by The Tech Outlook. The listing suggests that the purported handset is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with an ARM Mali G57 GPU. The phone is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. 

The report adds that the Google Play Console listing of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G suggests that the phone could ship with Android 14-based OS. The 5G variant of the handset is expected to feature a display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels, with a pixel density of 480 dpi. 

The front panel of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G seen in the Google Play Console listing shows a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The right edge is seen with a power button and two separate volume buttons.

An earlier FCC listing of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G suggested that the design of the back panel would be similar to that of the 4G version of the model. It is expected to be backed by a 4,900mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The phone has also reportedly received the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification which suggests that it could launch in India soon.

The 4G variant of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ curved AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G, Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Features, Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Specifications, Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G launch, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Messages ‘Edit’ Feature Reportedly Rolling Out for Beta Testers
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Key Features Tipped; Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F6 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  2. Jio Launches ‘Ultimate Streaming Plan' with 15+ OTT Subscriptions
  3. iPad Mini Tipped to Launch by the End of 2024
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Might Not Feature a 3x Telephoto Lens
  5. PUBG to Get 120 FPS Support on These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones
  6. Realme GT 6T to Launch in India on This Date; Price, Specifications Tipped
  7. OnePlus Smartphones Will Now Be Available Through JioMart Digital Stores
  8. Google Pixel 8a First Impressions
  9. HMD Bringing Its First Smartphone to India Soon; Name Revealed
  10. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Key Features Suggested Via Google Play Console Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI GPT-4o With Real-Time Responses and Video Interaction Announced, GPT-4 Features Now Available for Free
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  3. PUBG to Get 120 FPS Support on Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 Lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 5
  4. Google Wallet Will Soon Not Work on Older Android and Wear OS Builds
  5. Xiaomi Mix Flip Allegedly Receives Certification in China; Price, Live Image Leaked
  6. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Key Features Tipped; Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
  7. Google Messages ‘Edit’ Feature Reportedly Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  8. OnePlus Joins Hands With JioMart Digital to Expand Offline Retail Presence in India
  9. SoftBank Group's Arm Plans to Launch Its Own AI Chips in 2025: Report
  10. Mudrex, ClearTax Partner to Assist Users Compute and File Crypto Taxes for a Fee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »