Xiaomi Mix Flip has allegedly received a certification from the China Compulsory Certification (3C) authority, indicating that its launch is imminent. The price details and alleged live image of the purported clamshell foldable phone have also surfaced on the Web offering a sneak peek into the design. The Xiaomi Mix Flip is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It could feature a 1.5K display and dual rear cameras. It is expected to be launched alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4.

A Chinese tipster has spotted a Xiaomi phone with model number 2405CPX3DC on the 3C site that is believed to be the Xiaomi Mix Flip. The screenshots of the listing shared on Weibo show 67W fast charging support. The tipster claims that the phone will be priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000). This price tag would make Xiaomi's first clamshell foldable phone more affordable than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 priced at Rs. 99,999.

Xiaomi's Mix Flip is tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution display and a 4,900mAh battery. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and could get a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50E primary sensor and a 60-megapixel OV60A secondary sensor with a 2x optical zoom. It is likely to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

Additionally, an alleged live image of the Xiaomi Mix Flip has surfaced on the Chinese microblogging platform. The renders suggest a dual camera module with dual flash on the rear. There's a small screen below the cameras. This render seems to be a fabricated image based on earlier schematics.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is rumoured to go official in the third quarter of this year alongside the Xiaomi Fold 4. It is expected to launch in China and global markets excluding India and Japan.

