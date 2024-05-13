Technology News

Xiaomi Mix Flip Allegedly Receives Certification in China; Price, Live Image Leaked

Xiaomi Mix Flip is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 May 2024 18:47 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip Allegedly Receives Certification in China; Price, Live Image Leaked

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 was launched in August last year

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip is reportedly in the works
  • It is tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution display
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip is rumoured to go official in the third quarter of 2024
Advertisement

Xiaomi Mix Flip has allegedly received a certification from the China Compulsory Certification (3C) authority, indicating that its launch is imminent. The price details and alleged live image of the purported clamshell foldable phone have also surfaced on the Web offering a sneak peek into the design. The Xiaomi Mix Flip is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It could feature a 1.5K display and dual rear cameras. It is expected to be launched alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4.

A Chinese tipster has spotted a Xiaomi phone with model number 2405CPX3DC on the 3C site that is believed to be the Xiaomi Mix Flip. The screenshots of the listing shared on Weibo show 67W fast charging support. The tipster claims that the phone will be priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000). This price tag would make Xiaomi's first clamshell foldable phone more affordable than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 priced at Rs. 99,999.

Xiaomi's Mix Flip is tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution display and a 4,900mAh battery. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and could get a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel OV50E primary sensor and a 60-megapixel OV60A secondary sensor with a 2x optical zoom. It is likely to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

Additionally, an alleged live image of the Xiaomi Mix Flip has surfaced on the Chinese microblogging platform. The renders suggest a dual camera module with dual flash on the rear. There's a small screen below the cameras. This render seems to be a fabricated image based on earlier schematics.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is rumoured to go official in the third quarter of this year alongside the Xiaomi Fold 4. It is expected to launch in China and global markets excluding India and Japan.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Mix Flip Specifications, Xiaomi Mix Flip Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 8a First Impressions: Same yet Different
Google Wallet Will Soon Not Work on Older Android and Wear OS Builds

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mix Flip Allegedly Receives Certification in China; Price, Live Image Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F6 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  2. Jio Launches ‘Ultimate Streaming Plan' with 15+ OTT Subscriptions
  3. iPad Mini Tipped to Launch by the End of 2024
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Might Not Feature a 3x Telephoto Lens
  5. PUBG to Get 120 FPS Support on These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones
  6. Realme GT 6T to Launch in India on This Date; Price, Specifications Tipped
  7. OnePlus Smartphones Will Now Be Available Through JioMart Digital Stores
  8. Google Pixel 8a First Impressions
  9. HMD Bringing Its First Smartphone to India Soon; Name Revealed
  10. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Key Features Suggested Via Google Play Console Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI GPT-4o With Real-Time Responses and Video Interaction Announced, GPT-4 Features Now Available for Free
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  3. PUBG to Get 120 FPS Support on Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 Lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 5
  4. Google Wallet Will Soon Not Work on Older Android and Wear OS Builds
  5. Xiaomi Mix Flip Allegedly Receives Certification in China; Price, Live Image Leaked
  6. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Key Features Tipped; Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
  7. Google Messages ‘Edit’ Feature Reportedly Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  8. OnePlus Joins Hands With JioMart Digital to Expand Offline Retail Presence in India
  9. SoftBank Group's Arm Plans to Launch Its Own AI Chips in 2025: Report
  10. Mudrex, ClearTax Partner to Assist Users Compute and File Crypto Taxes for a Fee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »