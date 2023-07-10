Technology News

Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Second NFT Collection Based on Milestone Goals From His Career: All Details

Ronaldo finalised this deal to sell his NFT collections on the Binance NFT marketplace Binance earlier this year.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 July 2023 18:37 IST
Photo Credit: Binance

Most of the NFTs numbered from goal 100 to goal 700 – are priced 10 USDT or $10

Highlights
  • Rolando’s first NFT collection released in November 2022
  • Ronaldo’s second NFT collection has one super rare NFT
  • All NFTs show Ronaldo’s milestone goal moments

Cristiano Ronaldo has stirred excitement among NFT enthusiasts with his new line of digital collectibles. The soccer legend has released a collection of NFTs depicting milestone moments and goals from his career. Ronaldo's second NFT collection is named ‘Forever CR7: The GOAT' and is live on the Binance NFT marketplace. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital collectibles, supported on blockchains and usually purchasable in cryptocurrencies. NFTs give their buyers a unique certificate of ownership and can act as an instrument for instant liquidity.

Ronaldo finalised this deal to sell his NFT collections on Binance earlier this year.

Media files depicting Ronaldo's goal moments minted as NFTs for this latest collection are classified under different categories. NFTs under each classification are priced differently.

Most of the NFTs numbered from goal 100 to goal 700 – are priced 10 USDT or $10 (roughly Rs. 830).

The collection also features rare collectibles namely The Backheel (Goal 278), The Knuckleball (Goal 102), and The Game Changer (Goal 605) among others, priced USDT 30 or $30 (roughly Rs. 2,480) each, collection description on Binance's blog said.

“For each design, there are 200 NFTs available (total: 1,200 rare NFTs). Rare NFT owners will receive a printable signed Binance x CR7 poster, as well as a thank you message from Cristiano Ronaldo, and entry into future giveaways,” the blog noted.

Ronaldo has also listed one particular NFT as a super rare one – the bicycle kick versus Juventus in 2018 – priced USDT 15,000 or $15,000 (roughly Rs. 12.3 lakh).

While the collection has triggered excited chatter among NFT enthusiasts on social media, the times to come will tell how these NFTs fared in the market.

The NFT craze, in the first half of 2023, has already witnessed a plethora of ups and downs. Despite the digital assets market being volatile, NFT enthusiasts have kept the sector's boat sailing in rough waters somehow.

The sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) rose by a massive 117 percent in February 2023. Around March, the valuation of the global NFT market climbed to its nine-month high since June last year to over $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,200 crore).

NFT sales had dropped to a 16-month low in December last year.

The size of the global NFT market is anticipated to increase by $113,933 million (roughly Rs. 940 crore) between 2022 and 2027, according to market research firm Technavio.

In the next four years, the NFT market is expected to swell at a CAGR of 35.02 percent.

The report also said that during the projection period, 39 percent of the growth of the global market would be attributable to Asia-Pacific Countries (APAC).

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cristiano Ronaldo, Web3, NFT
