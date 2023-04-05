NFT Market Boomed to $2 Bln in February Sales, Recorded Nine-Month High

The sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) rose by a massive 117 percent in February 2023. Around March, the valuation of the global NFT market climbed to its nine-month high since June last year to over $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,200 crore). NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital collectibles that are built on blockchains and make for unique Web3 elements in the metaverse ecosystem. From animals to brands, music, art, or cartoon characters — NFTs can be inspired by anything. They also carry a value to them that could be liquated, if need arises, by re-selling or trading NFTs.

The sales of Polygon NFTs increased by 147 percent around February. Their sales managed to churn out $35 million (roughly Rs. 300 crore), a BeingCrypto report said, citing numbers from DappRadar.

The OpenSea NFT marketplace retained its position in terms of registered unique wallets. It clocked $587 million (roughly Rs. 4,800 crore) in sales during the second month of 2023.

The sales of NFTs often mirror the market condition of cryptocurrencies. Most NFTs are only buyable in crypto. Hence, lows affecting the crypto market leave an impact on the NFT sales as well.

In February this year, the crypto market also reeled-in a significant recovery. The crypto market cap had spiked to $1.07 trillion (roughly Rs. 88,49,100 crore) by February 28 from its December 2022 valuation of $795 billion (roughly Rs. 65,87,835 crore).

Within the December 2022-February 2023 bracket, the NFT sales went from recording a 16-month low in December to rising by 16 percent in January.

The March dip in the crypto sector, triggered by bank failures in the US and recession, had also pulled down the NFT sector along slightly. Around 5.8 million total NFTs were reportedly sold in March compared to almost 6.5 million NFTs in February.

While the overall recovery in the digital assets sector added sales numbers for NFTs, there were other developments in the space that drummed up the sector amongst the masses.

The category of ‘Ordinal NFTs', for instance, rose to make it to headlines after Yuga Labs minted $16.50 million (roughly Rs. 135 crore) by auctioning its TwelveFold ordinal NFT collection earlier this year. Ordinals are a relatively new category of NFTs that are inscribed on the smallest units of Bitcoin, called Satoshis.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.