Technology News

NFT Market Boomed to $2 Bln in February Sales, Recorded Nine-Month High

The sales of Polygon NFTs increased by 147 percent around February this year.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 5 April 2023 19:12 IST
NFT Market Boomed to $2 Bln in February Sales, Recorded Nine-Month High

Photo Credit: Larva Labs

OpenSea NFT marketplace clocked $587 million in sales

Highlights
  • NFT sector recorded 16-month low in December 2022 sales
  • Non-fungible tokens are digital collectibles that are built on blockchain
  • The market dipped slightly in March but did not incur major losses

The sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) rose by a massive 117 percent in February 2023. Around March, the valuation of the global NFT market climbed to its nine-month high since June last year to over $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,200 crore). NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital collectibles that are built on blockchains and make for unique Web3 elements in the metaverse ecosystem. From animals to brands, music, art, or cartoon characters — NFTs can be inspired by anything. They also carry a value to them that could be liquated, if need arises, by re-selling or trading NFTs.

The sales of Polygon NFTs increased by 147 percent around February. Their sales managed to churn out $35 million (roughly Rs. 300 crore), a BeingCrypto report said, citing numbers from DappRadar.

The OpenSea NFT marketplace retained its position in terms of registered unique wallets. It clocked $587 million (roughly Rs. 4,800 crore) in sales during the second month of 2023.

The sales of NFTs often mirror the market condition of cryptocurrencies. Most NFTs are only buyable in crypto. Hence, lows affecting the crypto market leave an impact on the NFT sales as well.

In February this year, the crypto market also reeled-in a significant recovery. The crypto market cap had spiked to $1.07 trillion (roughly Rs. 88,49,100 crore) by February 28 from its December 2022 valuation of $795 billion (roughly Rs. 65,87,835 crore).

Within the December 2022-February 2023 bracket, the NFT sales went from recording a 16-month low in December to rising by 16 percent in January.

The March dip in the crypto sector, triggered by bank failures in the US and recession, had also pulled down the NFT sector along slightly. Around 5.8 million total NFTs were reportedly sold in March compared to almost 6.5 million NFTs in February.

While the overall recovery in the digital assets sector added sales numbers for NFTs, there were other developments in the space that drummed up the sector amongst the masses.

The category of ‘Ordinal NFTs', for instance, rose to make it to headlines after Yuga Labs minted $16.50 million (roughly Rs. 135 crore) by auctioning its TwelveFold ordinal NFT collection earlier this year. Ordinals are a relatively new category of NFTs that are inscribed on the smallest units of Bitcoin, called Satoshis.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Non-Fungible Tokens, OpenSea, Blur
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta's New AI Model SAM Will Let Select Individual Objects From Within Image
Electric Passenger Vehicle Market Share in India Doubled in March 2023: FADA

Related Stories

NFT Market Boomed to $2 Bln in February Sales, Recorded Nine-Month High
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Vivo T2 5G Series Will Launch in India Soon: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 With ANC, Bluetooth 5.3 Debut in India at This Price
  6. Ayan Mukerji to Reportedly Direct War 2, With Hrithik Roshan as Lead
  7. Apple BKC in Mumbai to Be India's First Official Apple Store: See Here
  8. Apple AirPods Case Could Get a Display in the Future: Details
  9. This Case Reportedly Brings 5G Support to the Huawei P60 Series
  10. iOS 17 Might Not be Available for These iPhone Models: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Working on New UI, Could Introduce Botton-Placed Navigation Bar: Report
  2. Apple Service Tipped to End For Older Operating Software
  3. Electric Passenger Vehicle Market Share in India Doubled in March 2023: FADA
  4. NFT Market Boomed to $2 Bln in February Sales, Recorded Nine-Month High
  5. Meta's New AI Model SAM Will Let Select Individual Objects From Within Image
  6. Oppo A1 5G Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, Geekbench, China Telecom Website; Could Launch Soon
  7. Apple AirPods Charging Case Could Come With an Interactive Display, Suggests Patent
  8. German Antitrust Watchdog Steps Up Scrutiny on Apple, Opens Door for Action Against Anti-Competitive Practices
  9. Asus ROG Phone 7 Pro Images Leaked, Looks Very Similar to ROG Phone 6 Pro
  10. Vivo T2 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on April 11, Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.