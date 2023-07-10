Vivo Y27 4G is expected to launch in India soon. However, Vivo is also said to launch the 5G variant of the phone. While there is no information regarding the launch of Vivo Y27 5G in India, the smartphone will reportedly launch in global markets this month. A recent leak has revealed the design render, colourways and some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The 4G as well as 5G variant of the Vivo Y27 were spotted on various certification sites in the last few days, hinting at their imminent launch.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared alleged renders of the upcoming Vivo Y27 5G smartphone, which could debut in Black and Purple colour, with marketing names Obsidian Black and Star Purple, respectively. The leaked images show a Vivo branding at the bottom left on the rear panel and a dual camera unit, housed in a rectangular box on the top-left corner, with a LED Flash placed alongside. The front of the smartphone is seen with a water-drop notch at the top-centre of the display.

Shedding light on the key specifications of the Vivo Y27 5G, the tipster says that the smartphone could get a 6.64-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a maximum brightness of 600 nits. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek 6020 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, with support for 6GB of expandable RAM.

The Vivo Y27 5G is tipped to run Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. The camera unit is said to house a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary unit. At the front, the handset could come with an 8-megapixel camera.

Other tipped specifications include dimensions and weight of the smartphone. The Vivo Y27 is said to be 164×76.2x8mm in size and weigh 190 grams. It is also tipped to get an IP54 rating, along with support for 44W fast charging.

Another report from GSMArena, citing a Thai website, has suggested that the Vivo Y27 4G with model number V2249 and Vivo Y27 5G with model number V2302 were spotted on the NBTC certification site, hinting at their imminent launch. However, Vivo is yet to announce details regarding the upcoming smartphone.

