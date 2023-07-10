Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y27 5G Design Renders, Colour Variants, Specifications Leaked; Expected to Launch Soon

Vivo Y27 5G Design Renders, Colour Variants, Specifications Leaked; Expected to Launch Soon

Vivo Y27 5G is said to run Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2023 18:30 IST
Vivo Y27 5G Design Renders, Colour Variants, Specifications Leaked; Expected to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @passionategeekz

Vivo Y27 5G could get a 6.64-inch LCD display with a maximum brightness of 600 nits

Highlights
  • The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek 6020 5G SoC
  • Vivo Y27 5G is said to house a 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • Vivo Y27 5G with model number V2302 was reportedly spotted on NBTC site

Vivo Y27 4G is expected to launch in India soon. However, Vivo is also said to launch the 5G variant of the phone. While there is no information regarding the launch of Vivo Y27 5G in India, the smartphone will reportedly launch in global markets this month. A recent leak has revealed the design render, colourways and some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The 4G as well as 5G variant of the Vivo Y27 were spotted on various certification sites in the last few days, hinting at their imminent launch. 

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared alleged renders of the upcoming Vivo Y27 5G smartphone, which could debut in Black and Purple colour, with marketing names Obsidian Black and Star Purple, respectively. The leaked images show a Vivo branding at the bottom left on the rear panel and a dual camera unit, housed in a rectangular box on the top-left corner, with a LED Flash placed alongside. The front of the smartphone is seen with a water-drop notch at the top-centre of the display. 

Shedding light on the key specifications of the Vivo Y27 5G, the tipster says that the smartphone could get a 6.64-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a maximum brightness of 600 nits. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek 6020 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, with support for 6GB of expandable RAM. 

The Vivo Y27 5G is tipped to run Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. The camera unit is said to house a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary unit. At the front, the handset could come with an 8-megapixel camera. 

Other tipped specifications include dimensions and weight of the smartphone. The Vivo Y27 is said to be 164×76.2x8mm in size and weigh 190 grams. It is also tipped to get an IP54 rating, along with support for 44W fast charging.

Another report from GSMArena, citing a Thai website, has suggested that the Vivo Y27 4G with model number V2249 and Vivo Y27 5G with model number V2302 were spotted on the NBTC certification site, hinting at their imminent launch. However, Vivo is yet to announce details regarding the upcoming smartphone. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y27 5G, Vivo Y27 4G, Vivo Y27, Vivo
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
NBA 2K24 Will Include Cross-Play for the First Time, Coming September 8
Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Second NFT Collection Based on Milestone Goals From His Career: All Details
Vivo Y27 5G Design Renders, Colour Variants, Specifications Leaked; Expected to Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Live Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Leaked; Here's How Much They Might Cost
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here Are the Phones Going on Sale This Weekend
  5. Google Pixel 8 Price, Specifications Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  6. Redmi 12 Will Go Official in India on This Date
  7. Foxconn Withdraws From $19.5 Billion Chip Joint Venture With Vedanta
  8. Nothing's First Exclusive Service Centre to Open in India in This City
  9. Instagram's Threads App Races Past 100 Million User Mark in Under a Week
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G First Impressions: Enough to Pack a Punch?
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Announces New Data Transfer Pact With US, Faces Fresh Challenges
  2. Twitter Rival Threads Surpasses ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing Online App to Hit 100 Million
  3. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Will Make India Fourth Country to Land Spacecraft on Moon: MoS Jitendra Singh
  4. Foxconn Withdraws From $19.5 Billion Chip Joint Venture With Vedanta: Details
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Second NFT Collection Based on Milestone Goals From His Career: All Details
  6. Vivo Y27 5G Design Renders, Colour Variants, Specifications Leaked; Expected to Launch Soon
  7. NBA 2K24 Will Include Cross-Play for the First Time, Coming September 8
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Hands-on Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 11 Launch
  9. Nothing Exclusive Service Centre to Open in India in August, Five More to Open Later This Year
  10. Redmi 12 India Launch Set for August 1: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.