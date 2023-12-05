Technology News

28 Crypto Firms Register Operations with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit: Details

Pankaj Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Finance has confirmed the development.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2023 14:38 IST
28 Crypto Firms Register Operations with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit: Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Shaurya Singh

Indian finance ministry said in February that crypto entities would be ‘reporting entities’ under PMLA

Highlights
  • Crypto firms can face legal consequences for not registering with FIU
  • No foreign crypto firm is part of India’s list
  • The FIU makes listed crypto firms take KYC details of users
Advertisement

WazirX, CoinDCX, and CoinSwitch are among the 28 crypto firms that have registered their operations with the Indian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). This registration is vital and was first mandated to be completed by firms dealing in virtual digital assets back in March this year. In India, entities dealing in crypto assets are categorised as ‘reporting entities' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The aim is to ensure that cryptocurrencies do not pose any serious threats to the investor community.

In a recent disclosure at the parliament, Pankaj Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Finance confirmed that 28 crypto-related firms have officially listed themselves with the Indian authorities in these last two years. Unocoin, Giottus, Zebpay, Mudrex, Buyucoin, Rario, and Bitbns are other crypto firms that have made it to this list, screenshots of which are now surfacing on social media.

Commenting on the development, R Venkatesh, Senior VP and Public Policy head, CoinSwitch said, "this is heartening and lays to rest any confusion (intended or unintended) about the applicability of India's PMLA provisions to foreign VDA trading platforms."

Back in March this year, India's Finance Ministry said that entities dealing in virtual digital assets would be considered 'reporting entities' under the PMLA.

Ashish Singhal, the co-founder and CEO of CoinSwitch explained what it means to be a ‘reporting entity' under the PMLA guidelines, while replying on a thread on X.

“As a reporting entity to FIU-IND, VASPs like CoinSwitch fall under the PMLA guidelines — similar to banks, stockbrokers etc. The best practices followed by these financial institutions on transaction monitoring now applies to crypto too. Previously, there was no clarity on this. Now, India has a proper framework for crypto too...more transparency,” Singhal said.

Under the anti-money laundering law, reporting entities are required to maintain KYC details or records of documents evidencing the identity of its clients and beneficial owners as well as account files and business correspondence relating to its clients.

" Indian domiciled REs, who are already battling the debilitating tax treatment for VDAs, would like that the current discriminatory fallout of the PMLA notification is levelled soon, and we are encouraged by the Minister's response that 'appropriate action under PMLA shall be initiated in cases of non-compliance by offshore platforms'," Venkatesh noted.

As of now, no offshore companies such as Binance and Coinbase have made it to the FIU's crypto list so far. They do, however, need to register with the Indian authorities to avoid legal consequences.

During India's G20 presidency, India worked with global financial institutions on formulating laws to govern the crypto sector on an international level. While Sitharaman said that the G20 roadmap on crypto has been adopted, more clarity is expected to come when Brazil takes over the G20 presidency.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, India, Unocoin, Giottus, Zebpay, Mudrex, Buyucoin, Rario, Bitbns
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
The Last of Us Part II Remastered ‘No Return’ Trailer Features Unlockable Characters, Gameplay Modifiers, More

Related Stories

28 Crypto Firms Register Operations with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  2. Redmi 13C 5G First Impressions: Plenty of Upgrades!
  3. More OnePlus 12 Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Live Images Surface Online
  4. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2, Out 2024
  5. GTA 6 Trailer Released After Online Leak: Watch Here
  6. Samsung Galaxy A55 Design Suggested via Leaked Renders: See Here
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price
  8. Vivo S18 Series, Vivo TWS 3e Confirmed to Launch on This Day
  9. Nothing Teases “Something” New Coming This Week; Could Be Phone 2a
  10. Oppo Find X7 Pro Leaked Live Images Hints at Phone’s Design
#Latest Stories
  1. 28 Crypto Firms Register Operations with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit: Details
  2. Apple Ramps Up 6G Technology Development Amid Challenges With In-House 5G Modem: Gurman
  3. The Last of Us Part II Remastered ‘No Return’ Trailer Features Unlockable Characters, Gameplay Modifiers, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series May Use Intel’s Core Ultra AI Chipset; Said to Launch on December 15
  5. Nothing Teases “Something” New Coming This Week; Could Be the Rumoured Phone 2a
  6. Nothing Fixed CMF Watch App Vulnerability That Could Expose Email Addresses, Passwords: Report
  7. Oppo Find X7 Pro Live Images Surface Online, Shows Octagonal Camera Module
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Continues to See Rise in Value, Most Altcoins See Losses
  9. GTA 6 Trailer Out Now; Will Be Available in 2025, Platforms Confirmed
  10. Grand Theft Auto 6 Map Leaks Are Reportedly From a Rockstar Employee’s Son
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »