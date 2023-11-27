Technology News

When Will G20 Nations Adopt Decided Crypto Roadmap? Indian FM Gives Update

While Sitharaman said that the G20 roadmap on crypto has been adopted, more clarity will be given by Brazil in the coming months.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2023 15:37 IST
When Will G20 Nations Adopt Decided Crypto Roadmap? Indian FM Gives Update

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Nirmala Sitharaman

The crypto roadmap was finalised by G20 in October this year

Highlights
  • G20’s crypto roadmap leaves a margin for domestic judiciary approaches
  • Roadmap includes supervision and oversight of global stablecoin arrangeme
  • No particular timeline has been finalised for G20 nations to adopt these
Advertisement

India is set to handover the presidency of the G20 nations to Brazil in December, after one year of holding it. During India's G20 presidency, it worked with global financial institutions on formulating laws to govern the crypto sector on an international level. Prior to the weekend, Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided some insights into the status of this crypto roadmap adoption by G20 nations. While Sitharaman said that the G20 roadmap on crypto has been adopted, more clarity will be given by Brazil in the coming months.

“When we move to the Brazilian presidency, given the momentum that the crypto assets issue has picked up in G20, if there is anything emerging, we will know at that time. At the moment, the content of the roadmap is what is before us to act on,” Sitharaman was quoted by Forbes as saying in a recent press briefing.

This essentially means that all the countries that are part of the G20 group, can customise laws based on the decided crypto roadmap and deploy these rules that includes supervision and oversight of global stablecoin arrangements (GSCs) along with support for responsible fintech innovation.

Sitharaman, as part of her update, also noted that as of now there is no specific timeline decided for G20 nations to deploy their customised versions of the crypto roadmap.

In the coming days, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are expected to check if all nations adopting the crypto roadmap is being put in place without any loopholes for notorious elements to exploit.

This crypto roadmap was finalised with the suggestions of the IMF and the FSB, that also asked crypto-interested nations to leave a margin for domestic judiciary approaches in order to make the sector safe to engage with.

In October, when the G20 nations confirmed the adoption of this roadmap, an official note from G20 had said that, “this detailed and action-oriented roadmap is essential to achieve our common goals of macro-economic and financial stability and to ensure effective, flexible, and coordinated implementation of the comprehensive policy framework for crypto assets.”

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, G20, Crypto Roadmap, Nirmala Sitharaman
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Find X7 Pro’s Odd-Looking Rear Camera Poses for a Real-World Image Suggesting New Design Details

Related Stories

When Will G20 Nations Adopt Decided Crypto Roadmap? Indian FM Gives Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hands-on Images Give First Good Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  2. OnePlus 12 Said to Debut on December 5; Here Are Official Renders
  3. You Can Soon Carry Gadgets in Handbags at Bengaluru Airport Security Check
  4. Buying Your First Foldable? Here’s What You Need to Know
  5. Redmi 13C to Launch in India on This Date: Key Specifications Tipped
  6. iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India
  7. Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro Price, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Listed Online: See Price, Specifications
  9. Rockstar Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of GTA 6
  10. Red Magic 9 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Naruto Live-Action Movie Adaptation Finds Writer in Tasha Huo: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Price, Key Specifications Revealed via Online Listing
  3. When Will G20 Nations Adopt Decided Crypto Roadmap? Indian FM Gives Update
  4. Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro Price, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of November 29 Launch
  5. Oppo Find X7 Pro’s Odd-Looking Rear Camera Poses for a Real-World Image Suggesting New Design Details
  6. Bengaluru Airport to Begin Passenger Trials of Full Body Scanners in December: Report
  7. Tecno Spark 20 4G, Spark 20 Pro Renders, Live Images Surface Online; Launch Timeline Tipped
  8. Redmi K70 Pro Teased to Debut With 2K Resolution Display With Up to 4,000 Nits Peak Brightness
  9. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Pop-Up Advert in Other AC Games Was Result of a ‘Technical Error,’ Ubisoft Claims
  10. YouTube Introduces ‘Playables’ Game Arcade for Premium Subscribers: Here’s How to Enable the Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »