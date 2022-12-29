Technology News

Crypto Criminals Not on Holiday, Scams Like 3Commas and ‘Pig Butchering’ Continue to Strike

This week, the private API keys of around 100,000 crypto users were leaked on public domains.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 December 2022 17:20 IST
Crypto Criminals Not on Holiday, Scams Like 3Commas and ‘Pig Butchering’ Continue to Strike

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bermix Studio

Chainalysis recently claimed that this October saw the most number of crypto scams

Highlights
  • 3Commas has made security tweaks for its platform
  • Binance CEO has tweeted warnings post 3Commas scam
  • FBI is maintaining strict oversight over crypto sector

The crypto sector, thriving in several parts of the world, was struck with several hack and scam attacks this year. Even a couple of days before the industrially quaky year of 2022 ends, news and warning around crypto crimes have made it to the headlines. This week, the private API keys of around 1,00,000 crypto users were leaked on public domains. The victims were all users of 3Commas, an Estonia-based crypto trading service. The incident added more stress to the already disturbed crypto sector that has drastically dropped down in valuation to a yearly low to $795 billion (roughly Rs. 65,87,830 crore).

3Commas lets users set up an automated feature that has bots initiate trades on third party exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and KuCoin on behalf of the users.

An anonymous hacker, as confirmed by 3Commas, had been at work since October that reportedly resulted in a loss of user funds up to $12 million (roughly Rs. 100 crore) via unconsented transactions. These transactions were processed via 3Commas on exchanges like Binance and Coinbase.

Previously, the company was exploring if these unverified transactions were being triggered by phishing attacks.

Several members of the crypto community, including Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, shared awareness and safety suggestions for others.

The incident comes in the backdrop of crypto crimes gaining more and more pace around the world.

US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned crypto investors there about a new technique of ongoing scams — called the ‘pig butchering'. In these instances, scammers get potential victims to move their investments to cryptocurrency. Once their digital wallet ‘fattens', these scammers hack and steal the funds.

“Be very careful when you go on social media and dating apps and somebody starts developing a relationship with you, and wants you to start investing. Don't get butchered,” Bitcoin.com quoted Frank Fisher, public affairs specialist at the FBI's Albuquerque division, as saying.

Back in November, the authorities in the US reportedly claimed to have identified and confiscated seven domain names that were exploited in pig butchering scams.

In a recent report, Chainalysis claimed that the month of October has been the worst in terms of crypto-related crimes. The crypto sector lost over $718 million (roughly Rs. 5,890 crore) owing to such crimes.

Back-to-back hack attacks on the digital assets sector contributed heavily to how the market turned-out to reach its current low valuation of $795 billion (roughly Rs. 65,87,830 crore).

Glassnode, in its latest report, has claimed that most Bitcoin holders have moved their holdings to self-custodial crypto wallets. Glassnode has estimated that around 550,000 Bitcoin worth $9.2 billion (roughly Rs. 76,760 crore) have left crypto exchanges.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, 3Commas, Binance, Coinbase, KuCoin, Crypto Scams, FBI
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
5G Services in Odisha Will Launch Before 2023 Republic Day, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Featured video of the day
Looking for a New Smartphone? Here Are the Best Smartphones of 2022

Related Stories

Crypto Criminals Not on Holiday, Scams Like 3Commas and ‘Pig Butchering’ Continue to Strike
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report
  3. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Jio True 5G Launched in Indore, Bhopal; Other Cities to Get 5G in January 2023
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Details
  7. OnePlus 11 5G RAM Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Phones from December 31: Report
  9. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in January 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Launched in Indore, Bhopal; Other Cities to Get 5G Update in January 2023
  2. WhatsApp Desktop Beta Working on Feature to Select Multiple Chats: Report
  3. Pebble Cosmos Engage Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Gets Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Update in India
  6. Microsoft Excel Gets New Search Bar, Image Function, Formula Suggestion, More: Details
  7. iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report
  8. Smartwatch Data Shows COVID Booster Dose Safe for Heart: Lancet Study
  9. Crypto Criminals Not on Holiday, Scams Like 3Commas and ‘Pig Butchering’ Continue to Strike
  10. 5G Services in Odisha Will Launch Before 2023 Republic Day, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.