Technology News

Nothing Outlaws Crypto as Long as You Follow Legal Process, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says

Reserve Bank of India has been pushing for greater regulation of cryptocurrencies.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 January 2023 12:38 IST
Nothing Outlaws Crypto as Long as You Follow Legal Process, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das urged for the prohibition of cryptocurrencies last month

Highlights
  • India has been trying to come up with regulation for cryptocurrencies
  • Illicit use of cryptocurrencies reportedly hit $20.1 billion last year
  • Government established a taxation framework for cryptocurrencies in 2022

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said there was no issue with cryptocurrencies in India if all laws are followed, in remarks that contradicted the Reserve Bank of India's view advising investors to stay away from crypto.

India has been trying to come up with regulation for cryptocurrencies, with a central bank deputy governor even calling for them to be banned, but the government has not been able to formulate legislation yet.

In the last budget, the government established a taxation framework for cryptocurrencies, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the World Economic Forum last year that a collective global effort was needed to deal with the problems posed by digital currencies.

Junior IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, speaking at an event in the southern city of Bengaluru, said: "There is nothing today that outlaws crypto as long as you follow the legal process."

In February 2022, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), T. Rabi Sankar, said cryptocurrencies were akin to Ponzi schemes or worse and banning them was the most sensible option for India.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also said in February that cryptocurrencies lacked the underlying value of even a tulip.

Last month, Das urged for prohibition of cryptocurrencies, calling crypto trading “a 100 per cent speculative activity.” The RBI Governor warned that the next financial crisis could be triggered by private cryptocurrencies, if such speculative instruments were allowed to grow. "Cryptocurrencies… have huge inherent risks from macroeconomic and financial stability (perspective) and we have been pointing it out," Das said.

Illicit use of cryptocurrencies reportedly hit a record $20.1 billion (nearly Rs. 1,63,217 crore) last year. According to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, transactions associated with sanctioned entities increased more than 100,000-fold in 2022 and made up 44 percent of last year's illicit activity.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reserve Bank of India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Cryptocurrencies, Crypto
Caller Name Display Implementation Should Not Be Mandatory, COAI Tells TRAI
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 First Impressions: Fully Loaded

Related Stories

Nothing Outlaws Crypto as Long as You Follow Legal Process, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About Sidharth Malhotra-led Mission Majnu
  2. Mission Majnu, Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Drops on Netflix Today
  3. Why Google Is Delaying Portion of Employees' Year-End Bonuses
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  6. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  9. BharOS Mobile Operating System With No Default Apps Announced
  10. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Could Arrive in Three Different Colour Variants
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Twitter Updates Developer Terms to Ban Third-Party Clients Like Tweetbot, Twitterific
  3. Redmi Tipped to Feature OLED Display, In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner on Upcoming Note Series
  4. Nothing Outlaws Crypto as Long as You Follow Legal Process, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says
  5. Caller Name Display Implementation Should Not Be Mandatory, COAI Tells TRAI
  6. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch Globally on February 3, Retail Box Images Leaked
  7. Bitcoin Price Rises Again as Ether and Most Altcoins Trail Along With Small Profits: All Details
  8. Xiaomi 13 Pro Surfaces on BIS, NBTC Certification Websites, May Launch in India Soon
  9. Why Google Is Delaying Portion of Employees' Year-End Bonuses
  10. Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings Steps Down as CEO, Streaming Service Adds Over 7 Million Subscribers in Q4 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.