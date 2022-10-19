Technology News
loading

Ethereum Foundation Launches Pre-Shanghai Testnet Dubbed Shandong: Here's What You Need to Know

The Shanghai upgrade will be the first major update since Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 19 October 2022 21:35 IST
Ethereum Foundation Launches Pre-Shanghai Testnet Dubbed Shandong: Here's What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

The Shandong testnet plays a key role in activating numerous selected Shanghai-considered EIPs

Highlights
  • Ethereum devs are looking at several improvement proposals for Shanghai
  • The Shanghai upgrade will let validators withdraw their staked Ether
  • The full Shanghai upgrade launch has been scheduled for late 2023

The Ethereum Foundation has announced the launch of a new testnet, which it is calling "Shandong." The testnet will allow developers to test their protocols before "Shanghai" goes live, which happens to be the first upgrade for Ethereum post-merge that's estimated to take place in 2023. Shandong will serve as a testing ground for numerous Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), which Ethereum's core developers will build, tweak, and ultimately, cut down to the select number of updates that will be included in Shanghai when it eventually goes live. Among these EIPs are considerations regarding network efficiency, scalability and gas prices.

Some Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) are currently being considered for inclusion in Shanghai while the testnet is live. These could potentially address some efficiency and scalability issues plaguing the network.

Arguably the most anticipated proposal among the lot is EIP 4895. This will enable the withdrawal of ETH staked on the Beacon Chain by users, alongside any rewards accrued over time. As it stands, those who staked ETH as part of the valid stir process on the Beacon Chain have not been able to withdraw their stake or their rewards directly. Instead, anyone who intends to access those funds has had to resort to liquidity tokens representing their assets.

Another EIP under consideration is 4844, which sees the introduction of proto-danksharding. The proposal seeks to facilitate more data processing on the Ethereum network, thereby decreasing gas fees. Proto-danksharding will also allow Layer-2 networks like Optimism and Arbitrum to process a large number of ETH transactions.

Although many Ethereum developers seem excited about proto-danksharding, including it in Shanghai would stretch the time required to test and fix the upgrade.

The third proposal worth mentioning under consideration is the EIP 3540. Related to one of the EIPs included in Ethereum's London Upgrade (EIP 3541), this proposal pertains to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). EIP 3540 could potentially facilitate the separation of code and data, making it easier to add future changes to EVM.

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Shanghai upgrade, Ethereum Foundation
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Russian Lawmaker Urges WhatsApp Ban, Advocates Use of Domestic Software
E-Gaming Federation Announces to Challenge Tamil Nadu's Ordinance to Ban Online Gaming

Related Stories

Ethereum Foundation Launches Pre-Shanghai Testnet Dubbed Shandong: Here's What You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.