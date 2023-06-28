Technology News

Fidelity Expected to File New Spot Bitcoin ETF With US SEC: Report

SEC has in recent years rejected dozens of applications for spot bitcoin ETFs.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 June 2023 11:23 IST
Fidelity Expected to File New Spot Bitcoin ETF With US SEC: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The ETF filing has helped reverse negative sentiment in the bitcoin and broader cryptocurrency markets

Highlights
  • Regulators have allowed futures-based bitcoin ETFs since October 2021
  • More recently, regulatory scrutiny has weighed on cryptocurrency
  • The SEC is itself being sued by Grayscale Investment

Asset manager Fidelity is expected to file with the U.S. securities regulator for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, joining other big money managers seeking to launch bitcoin ETFs, the Block reported on Tuesday citing a source familiar with the matter.

In the past two weeks, BlackRock, WisdomTree, Invesco, VanEck, and Bitwise have filed new applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for spot bitcoin ETFs, sending the price of bitcoin to a more than one-year high of over $31,000 (roughly Rs. 25,41,600) on June 23.

Fidelity declined to comment.

The Boston-based financial firm is also part of a consortium that includes market makers Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial, retail broker Charles Schwab, and venture capital firms Paradigm and Sequoia Capital, which recently launched a crypto exchange called EDX Markets.

"There's a lot of optimism here that you're going to get a bitcoin ETF," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

"If that does get done, it could open the door for much more institutional money and probably some high-net-worth retail traders to get back into crypto," he said.

Futures-based bitcoin ETFs that track the price of bitcoin futures contracts have been allowed by regulators since October 2021.

But the SEC has in recent years rejected dozens of applications for spot bitcoin ETFs, which are a publicly traded investment vehicles that directly track the price of bitcoin, including one by Fidelity in January 2022, over concerns that the underlying market could be manipulated.

The game changer for many people this time around was BlackRock applying for a spot bitcoin ETF, because it files for ETFs only when it believes it can get them approved, Moya said.

The ETF filing has helped reverse negative sentiment in the bitcoin and broader cryptocurrency markets, after a series of crypto company meltdowns, including the sudden collapse late last year of exchange FTX, which authorities allege was running a multi-billion dollar fraud.

More recently, regulatory scrutiny has weighed on the sector. This month, Binance and Coinbase Global, two of the biggest crypto exchanges, were sued by the SEC for allegedly violating its rules, which the pair deny.

Investors and speculators view the recent spot bitcoin ETF filings as a vote of confidence for the crypto space, said Alex Adelman, chief executive of bitcoin rewards company Lolli, especially "since institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity provide the expertise and custodial services top retailers rely on to serve global consumers."

Separately, the SEC is itself being sued by Grayscale Investment over the regulator's rejection of Grayscale's application to convert its flagship spot Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF.

That case, which could wrap up by the end of summer, hinges on the SEC having previously approved certain surveillance agreements to prevent fraud in bitcoin futures-based ETFs, with Grayscale arguing that the same setup should apply to its spot fund, since both spot and futures funds rely on bitcoin's price.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, ETF, Bitcoin, SEC, US SEC, Crypto, Digital assets
David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan to Play Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy

Related Stories

Fidelity Expected to File New Spot Bitcoin ETF With US SEC: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  2. Here's How Amazon Plans to Take on Elon Musk's Starlink in India
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  4. Realme Narzo 60 Series With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Volume and Mute Button Layout Leaked: View Images Here
  6. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2R to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Google, Meta, Twitter Could Face Huge Fines in Australia Over Disinformation
  8. Vedanta's $4 Billion India Display Factory to Create 3,500 Direct Jobs
  9. Vivo Y36 vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Case Tips Design Changes to Mute Button
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G14 Bags TDRA Certification After EEC Listing; Could Launch Soon: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 India Variant Tipped to Get 16GB RAM, 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Camera: All Details
  3. US Judge Rejects Apple's Bid to Throw Out Lawsuit That Accuses CEO Tim Cook of Defrauding Shareholders
  4. Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G Receives Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount in India: Check New Price
  5. Pixel 7a Reportedly Lowers Display Refresh Rate in Bright Sunlight Automatically: Details
  6. Fidelity Expected to File New Spot Bitcoin ETF With US SEC: Report
  7. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan to Play Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy
  8. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Hits $30,500 Mark, Ether Joins Tether and Cardano in Seeing Small Dips
  9. Sam Bankman-Fried Loses Bid for Dismissal of Criminal Charges Over FTX's Collapse
  10. US Considers New Regulations on Export of AI Chips to China: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.