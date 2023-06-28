Technology News

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Hits $30,500 Mark, Ether Joins Tether and Cardano in Seeing Small Dips

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin’s asset value rose by $120 (roughly Rs. 9,845).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 June 2023 10:54 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jonathan Borba

The crypto market cap retains $1.18 trillion valuation for third consecutive day

Highlights
  • Solana saw losses
  • Avalanche recorded losses
  • DOGE, SHIB also trading in losses

Bitcoin on Wednesday, June 28, touched its highest value so far in 2023, paving way for optimists to believe that the cryptocurrency could soon shoot to a new all-time high. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at the price point of $30,500 (roughly Rs. 25 lakh), reflecting a small profit of 0.33 percent next to it. BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF plans have been a major propellor of Bitcoin's price rally. In the last 24 hours, the asset value of Bitcoin rose by $120 (roughly Rs. 9,845). Bitcoin is still significantly far from its last all-time high of $68,000 (roughly Rs. 55.7 lakh), which was recorded in November 2021.

“BTC briefly surged after news broke that Fidelity plans to file for a spot Bitcoin ETF. The price rose to $31,000 (roughly Rs. 25.4 lakh) but quickly reverted to $30,500 (roughly Rs. 25 lakh). Fidelity's previous ETF application was rejected in 2022. BlackRock's iShares unit also filed for a spot Bitcoin ETF in June,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX, told Gadgets 360.

Ether, which usually follows Bitcoin's market movement, did not do so on Wednesday. The second most valued cryptocurrency saw a minor dip of 0.25 percent to trade at $1,868 (roughly Rs. 1.53 lakh) as June 2023 comes closer to its end.

When BTC and ETH take different trade routes, the crypto chart automatically splits into two.

USD Coin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Bitcoin Cash, for instance, minted profits and tagged behind Bitcoin.

It is noteworthy that not a lot of cryptocurrencies recorded gains today. Bitcoin's price surge is specific to the asset, not leaving a lasting impact on all altcoins on the price chart.

Tether, Binance Coin, Cardano, and Tron joined ETH on the loss-making side of Gadgets 360's crypto price chart.

The prices of Solana, Litecoin, Polygon, Avalanche, and Shiba Inu are also on a tumble.

For the third consecutive day, the valuation of the crypto sector remained unchanged at $1.18 trillion (roughly Rs. 96,87,576 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

The crypto fear and greed index has climbed three points to stay in the greed zone with a score of 62/100.

“The most traded crypto pair ETH/BTC saw a drop to its 11-month low. Most altcoins, except notably Bitcoin Cash, continued to trade lower as Bitcoin dominance, which currently stands at 51.8 percent, continues to rise and continues to show a rise,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk, told Gadgets 360.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Sam Bankman-Fried Loses Bid for Dismissal of Criminal Charges Over FTX's Collapse

