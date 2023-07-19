Technology News

FTX License Cancelled by Australia Securities Regulator Effective From July 14

FTX Australia can continue to provide limited financial services for terminating existing derivatives with clients until July 12, 2024.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 July 2023 09:42 IST
FTX License Cancelled by Australia Securities Regulator Effective From July 14

Photo Credit: Reuters

FTX was once a star of the crypto industry with a valuation of $32 billion

Highlights
  • ASIC had last November suspended FTX's license until May
  • The industry has since been reeling amid the scrutiny of global regulator
  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces a criminal lawsuit by US

Australia's securities regulator said on Wednesday it had cancelled the license of the local arm of collapsed U.S. cryptocurrency exchange FTX, effective from July 14.

Bahamas-headquartered FTX, once a star of the crypto industry with a $32 billion (roughly Rs. 2,62,700 crore) valuation in January 2023, filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection last November, saying it was unable to completely repay customers who had deposited funds on its exchange.

The industry has since been reeling amid the scrutiny of global regulators, while FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces a criminal lawsuit by the U.S. government for alleged fraud. He denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) had last November suspended the license until May, taking back FTX's permit to deal in derivative and foreign exchange contracts to retail and wholesale clients.

FTX Australia can continue to provide limited financial services for terminating existing derivatives with clients until July 12, 2024, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The license cancellation has no effect on requirements for FTX Australia to continue as a member of Australian Financial Complaints Authority, and to have arrangements for compensating retail clients, it added.

FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTX, FTX Crypto Exchange, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Exchange, Australia, Sam Bankman-Fried
Upgrade Your Fitness Routine with Must-Have Smartwatches on Croma

Related Stories

FTX License Cancelled by Australia Securities Regulator Effective From July 14
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Complete Specifications Leaked Online: Check All Details Here
  2. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  3. OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Will Be Sold in India at This Price
  4. How to Start a WhatsApp Chat With an Unknown Number Without Leaving the App
  5. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Oppo K11 5G Price, Key Specifications Teased; to Launch on This Day
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Gets First Camera-Focussed Software Update: Details
  8. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Is Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on This Date
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Leaked; Here's How Much They Might Cost
  10. Tecno's Next Pova Smartphone May Sport This Nothing Phone 2 Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Group to Build Electric Vehicle Battery Plant in UK
  2. OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Price in India Revealed; to Be Available for Purchase Starting August 7
  3. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. AI Startup Anthropic CEO to Testify at US Senate Hearing on AI Regulation
  5. EA Sports FC 24 Gameplay Trailer Revealed: Player-Specific PlayStyles, HyperMotionV, More
  6. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Hangs on to $30,000 Mark as Solana, Polygon, Tron Join Most Altcoins in Losses
  7. OnePlus 12 Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,400mAh Battery Tipped
  8. Google Pixel Owners Complain About Repeated App Crashes, Could Be Android WebView Bug: Report
  9. White House Partners With Amazon, Google and Best Buy for Cybersecurity Labeling Initiative for Smart Devices
  10. Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.