Technology News

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Accused of Witness Tampering

FTX Trading sued founder Bankman-Fried and other former executives of the cryptocurrency exchange.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 July 2023 21:04 IST
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Accused of Witness Tampering

Prosecutors said it was apparent Bankman-Fried shared documents with the New York Times

Highlights
  • Caroline Ellison led Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research hedge fund
  • The article reported excerpts from Ellison's personal Google documents
  • In December, Bankman-Fried said he and Ellison had been in a relationship

US prosecutors have accused FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of witness tampering and asked a federal judge to issue an order that would bar the former billionaire and other parties from making public statements likely to interfere with a fair trial.

The prosecutors wrote to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Thursday referencing a New York Times article titled "Inside the Private Writings of Caroline Ellison, Star Witness in the FTX Case".

The article reported excerpts from Ellison's personal Google documents from before the collapse of FTX in which she spoke about being "pretty unhappy and overwhelmed" with her job and feeling "hurt/rejected" from her breakup with Bankman-Fried.

Ellison led Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research hedge fund and has pleaded guilty to defrauding investors and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. In December, Bankman-Fried said he and Ellison had been in a relationship but gave no further details.

Prosecutors said it was apparent Bankman-Fried shared documents with the New York Times and that his lawyers have since confirmed to the government that he met with one of the article's authors in person and shared documents "that were not part of the government's discovery material."

Bankman-Fried's spokesperson and lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The New York Times declined to comment, and Ellison's lawyers did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The prosecutors argued that by sharing these documents, Bankman-Fried was trying to malign Ellison's credibility, and that such conduct could chill witnesses from testifying and taint the jury pool.

"By selectively sharing certain private documents with the New York Times, the defendant is attempting to discredit a witness, cast Ellison in a poor light, and advance his defense through the press and outside the constraints of the courtroom and rules of evidence: that Ellison was a jilted lover who perpetrated these crimes alone", prosecutors wrote in the letter.

Earlier on Thursday, FTX Trading sued founder Bankman-Fried and other former executives of the cryptocurrency exchange, seeking to recoup more than $1 billion (nearly Rs. 88,200 crore) they allegedly misappropriated before FTX went bankrupt.

© Thomson Reuters 2023  
 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, cryptocurrency
Amazon Is Building $120 Million Processing Facility at NASA's Space Center

Related Stories

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Accused of Witness Tampering
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Series Supply May Be Limited at Launch: Details Here
  2. OnePlus 12R 5G Design, Specifications Leak; Here's When It Might Launch
  3. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series With Nothing Phone 2-Like Design Revealed: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G Specifications, Design Leaked: Check Here
  5. Vivo Y27 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Aquaman 2 Finishes Third Reshoot Round, Affleck’s Batman Dropped: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Here's Everything We Know About the New Devices
  8. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  9. iQoo Z8 Could Launch Soon With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  10. Apple's Low-Cost iPhone SE 4 Will Not Debut in 2024: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Accused of Witness Tampering
  2. Amazon Is Building $120 Million Processing Facility at NASA's Space Center
  3. TRAI Imposed Rs. 35 Crore Fine on Telcos for Failing to Curb Pesky Calls, SMS: Telecom Minister
  4. Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop With up to Nvidia 4060 Graphics Card Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Pushed Back a Year to 2025: Report
  6. Twitter to Get LinkedIn Twist, May Soon Let Verified Firms Publish Hiring Posts
  7. FTX Sues Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Seeks to Recoup Over $1 Billion
  8. OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta Commit to Watermark AI-Generated Content for Safer Tech, Assures White House
  9. Apple Opposes UK Push to Bypass End-to-End Encryption, Says It Will Remove iMessage and FaceTime: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect on July 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.