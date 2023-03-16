Technology News

FTX Transferred $2.2 Billion to Sam Bankman-Fried via Alameda Research and Related Entities, New Managers Say

FTX said more than $3.2 billion (roughly Rs. 26,560 crore) was transferred to the company's founders and key employees.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 March 2023 15:55 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial is set to begin on October 2

Highlights
  • FTX claims it made disclosures for the transfers worth $3.2 billion
  • Around $240 million was allegedly used to buy Bahamas property, influence
  • Company however claims this $240 million is not included in the transfers

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX made transfers of about $2.2 billion (roughly Rs. 18,200 crore) to company founder Sam Bankman-Fried through related entities, the company's new management said.

Overall more than $3.2 billion (roughly Rs. 26,560 crore) was transferred through payments and loans to company founders and key employees, FTX said in a statement on Wednesday.

These payments were made chiefly from Alameda Research hedge fund, FTX said, adding that it made these disclosures by filing schedules and statements of financial affairs with the bankruptcy court.

The crypto exchange said the transfers did not include over $240 million (roughly Rs. 1,990 crore) spent to purchase a luxury property in the Bahamas, political and charitable donations made directly by the FTX debtors, and substantial transfers to non-debtor units in the Bahamas and other jurisdictions.

A lawyer for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November, saying it was unable to completely repay customers who had deposited funds on its exchange. FTX's new CEO, John Ray, has said his top priority was recovering assets to repay FTX customers.

Prosecutors have charged Bankman-Fried, 31, with stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at Alameda Research, and making tens of millions of dollars in illegal political donations to buy influence in Washington DC.

He denies wrongdoing and is fighting to stay out of jail pending his scheduled October 2 fraud trial.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

