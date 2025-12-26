OpenAI and Anthropic are temporarily increasing usage limits for select users of their artificial intelligence (AI) coding agent, Codex, and Claude as part of a holiday season offer. OpenAI has reset and lifted rate limits to twice the usual level for Codex users until January 1, 2026. At the same time, Anthropic has announced a holiday usage promotion that gives its Pro and Max subscribers double their usual usage limits between December 25 and 31 on Claude's platforms across mobile, desktop, and web.

OpenAI and Anthropic Offer Holiday Benefits to Users

The OpenAI offer was announced in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the company's Member of Technical Staff, Thibault Sottiaux, who said, “For Codex users, to thank you all for the fun we've had over the last months, our first gift is that we have reset rate limits and are lifting the usage limits to 2X the usual limits until the 1st of Jan.”

Codex is OpenAI's specialised AI agent for coding tasks, which can handle end-to-end development based on a text prompt or images that showcase the basic idea behind the software. It can be used locally as a command-line interface (CLI), within ChatGPT, and as an integrated development environment via platforms such as Visual Studio (VS) Code and Cursor.

Similarly, Claude's official handle also posted about its promotion on the same social media platform, “Starting at midnight PT tonight, all Pro and Max plans have 2x their usual usage limits through New Year's Eve.” The details of the promotion have also been documented in a support page.

Anthropic's holiday usage increases are offered to individual subscribers only; Team and Enterprise plans are not eligible. Both existing subscribers and new users who sign up for Pro or Max during the promotional period qualify for the doubled limits. Once the promotion ends, usage limits return to standard levels for each subscription.

The promotions come as many AI platforms adjust controls around metering and caps that govern how much of the service each paid tier can consume in a given period, usually defined by rolling windows and weekly usage caps. Both announcements focus on developers, professionals and heavy users who hit existing limits during intense workloads.