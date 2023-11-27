Technology News
Oppo Find X7 Pro’s Odd-Looking Rear Camera Poses for a Real-World Image Suggesting New Design Details

The new camera system appears very different from the current Oppo Find X6 Pro model

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2023 15:07 IST
Oppo Find X7 Pro’s Odd-Looking Rear Camera Poses for a Real-World Image Suggesting New Design Details

The Oppo Find X6 Pro (pictured) was not launched in India

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X7 Pro’s rear camera module appears to have a hexagonal layout
  • There seem to be four rear facing camera embedded in it
  • The rear camera system may include two pericope telephoto cameras
Despite appearing in several leaks, very little is known about the upcoming Oppo X7 Pro, a camera-centric flagship smartphone that is set to replace the Oppo Find X6 Pro. While the phone was recently expected to launch in China in November, a new launch timeline hints that it will be announced with several other products before the Spring Festival (which takes place early next year in the month of February). While earlier leaks have suggested interesting details about its rear camera's unique telephoto setup, there's now an alleged real-world image that shows the design of the camera itself.

A post on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, shows an image of what has been reported as the Oppo Find X7 Pro, being used in public transit. The phone is seen with a rounded silver metal frame, but seems to have a soft finish (or faux leather) real panel.

What's unmissable is the colossal rear camera module that sees four cameras arranged into a hexagonal shaped layout. The camera module also protrudes quite a bit and appears quite chunky. The new hexagonal rear camera module seems to be a drastic shift in terms of appearance and design compared to the outgoing Find X6 Pro, which borrows a lot of its aesthetics from high-end Hasselblad cameras, a brand which is Oppo and OnePlus' current partner when it comes to cameras hardware and imaging.

Oppo Find X7 Pro Weibo OppoFindX7Pro Oppo

A leaked photograph of the Oppo Find X7 Pro
Photo Credit: Moss (Weibo)

 

While the handset in question appears very much like a prototype, it's important to note the placement of the LED flash at the top left corner. This is a new design trend that was first seen with the launch of the Oppo Find N3 Flip, followed by the OnePlus Open, and more recently by the Oppo Find N3. All three models now have the LED flash placed outside their respective camera modules. So, while we would recommend that our readers take the above information with a pinch of salt, there is a good chance that the phone in the photograph may turn out to be a genuine design.

Other recently leaked details about the Oppo Find X7 Pro have to do with its unique telephoto cameras. Unlike most camera-centric flagships currently available, the Oppo Find X7 Pro, according to a recent report, will feature dual periscope telephoto cameras. One camera with a 50-megapixel sensor is said to offer 2.7X optical zoom while the other camera, another a 50-megapixel sensor, may feature 6X optical zoom. Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a dual telephoto camera setup, but with one periscope telephoto camera.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo, Oppo Find X7 Pro, Oppo Find X7 Pro Design, Oppo Find X7 Pro Cameras, Oppo Find X7 Pro specifications
Oppo Find X7 Pro’s Odd-Looking Rear Camera Poses for a Real-World Image Suggesting New Design Details
