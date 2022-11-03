Technology News
Game of Thrones NFT Collection to Launch this Winter, Will Include Avatars, Thematic Activities, More

For now, the official launch date for these NFTs has not been disclosed but they are expected to be released towards the end of this year.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 November 2022 13:36 IST
Photo Credit: Kieran Belshaw/Simon & Schuster

For now, the pricing details concerned with these NFTs have not been disclosed

Highlights
  • Get ready for ‘Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm’ experience
  • Official Twitter page for updates on this NFT launch has been set up
  • Fans will be able to personalise their own realms inspired by the show

After the success of its prequel spin-off titled the House of the Dragon, the makers of popular fantasy show Game of Thrones are gearing up to launch a dedicated NFT collection based on the show. HBO has teamed with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to launch these digital collectibles. NFT platform Nifty has also been roped-in to be part of this project. For now, the official launch date for these NFTs has not been disclosed, but they are expected to be released towards the end of this year.

As part of this Web3 initiative, Game of Thrones-inspired avatars, thematic activities, and on-site engagement will be extended to the fans by the makers of George RR Martin's fiction epic. Weapons, companions, and wearable gears will also be offered along with chosen avatars to help collectors personalise their realms.

“Nifty's is thrilled to be working alongside Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to keep pushing the bounds of creativity and imagination, through a new kind of digital collectible that will allow fans of the franchise to connect in ways they never have before,” Jeff Marsilio, CEO and Co-Founder of Nifty wrote in a Discord post.

For now, the pricing details concerned with these NFTs have not been disclosed.

“We're excited to expand the ‘Game of Thrones' fandom and franchise with this unique digital collectible program that'll engage fans on a deeper level, allowing them to immerse into the world of Westeros, and enhance the overall fan experience,” Variety quoted Josh Hackbarth, head of NFT commercial development for Warner Bros Discovery as saying on the matter.

An account for the Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm has been set up on Twitter, screenshots of which have begun surfacing on the micro-blogging site.

The sales of NFTs reached $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021 as the speculative crypto asset exploded in popularity, data from market tracker DappRadar showed.

At this point, debt-ridden and loss-stuck WBD could use the additional revenue that GoT NFTs could fetch.

The company needs money after experiencing a net loss of $3.4 million (roughly Rs. 28 crore) last quarter. Plus, WBD has a debt load of about $53 billion (roughly Rs. 4,39,138 crore), a TechCrunch report has noted.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Game of Thrones
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Wants to Develop Artificial Intelligence Using One Thousand Most Widely Spoken Languages
Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV Getting Android 13 Update: All Details

