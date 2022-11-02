Payment giants Visa has announced the launch of a new fan experience bringing together football and art in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Dubbed 'Visa Masters of Movement' campaign, Visa is partnering with crypto-currency exchange Crypto.com to launch the programme which will kick off with a non-fungible token (NFT) auction ahead of the World Cup. During the World Cup, fans attending the tournament will be given an opportunity to create their own digital art. As of now, Visa will auction five minted NFTs capturing iconic World cup goals from legendary footballers Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen and Maxi Rodriguez.

Fans with the highest bid for each NFT at the close of the auction will receive the NFT in their Crypto.com wallet, along with a high-quality printable art file and signed memorabilia from the legendary player featured in the NFT. The auction kick starts on Crypto.com, the official sponsor of FIFA world cup 2022, at 5:30 pm IST on Wednesday and will be live till November 9, 2:30 am IST.

The dynamic artworks have been designed by award-winning XK Studios using an algorithm that transformed the famous gestures into NFTs.

Visa will donate all auction proceeds to Street Child United, a humanitarian organisation based in the UK that works to combat the pervasive stigmatisation of street-connected children.

The experience will come to life on an interactive pitch at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar. As Visa invites thousands of fans to create their own legendary moves in the free-standing Visa Masters of Movement space. It will allow fans to create digital art inspired by their own signature movements.

Fans will step onto a digital LED pitch outfitted with tracking technology to capture and transform their iconic movements into digital art. Beyond taking a shot at a goal or showing off their skills while playing with others to create personalized dynamic artwork, fans will choose the colour scheme based on their favourite national colours.

Digital art will be emailed as a souvenir, and eligible fans can also choose to receive the digital art minted as a one-of-a-kind NFT.

Throughout the immersive Visa Masters of Movement experience, fans can learn about new ways Visa enables international money transfers, including emerging technologies like crypto and other digital solutions that provide more people with access to the global economy.

