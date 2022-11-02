Technology News
loading

Visa Partners Crypto.com to Launch NFT Auction Ahead of FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Crypto.com is an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 November 2022 17:18 IST
Visa Partners Crypto.com to Launch NFT Auction Ahead of FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Photo Credit: Visa

From a licensing perspective, NFTs don’t require image rights from players

Highlights
  • The Visa Masters of Movement auction is taking place on Crypto.com
  • Visa is auctioning five 1-of-1 NFTs of iconic World Cup goals
  • Each unique NFT was created by London-based design agency XK Studio

Payment giants Visa has announced the launch of a new fan experience bringing together football and art in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Dubbed 'Visa Masters of Movement' campaign, Visa is partnering with crypto-currency exchange Crypto.com to launch the programme which will kick off with a non-fungible token (NFT) auction ahead of the World Cup. During the World Cup, fans attending the tournament will be given an opportunity to create their own digital art. As of now, Visa will auction five minted NFTs capturing iconic World cup goals from legendary footballers Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen and Maxi Rodriguez.

Fans with the highest bid for each NFT at the close of the auction will receive the NFT in their Crypto.com wallet, along with a high-quality printable art file and signed memorabilia from the legendary player featured in the NFT. The auction kick starts on Crypto.com, the official sponsor of FIFA world cup 2022, at 5:30 pm IST on Wednesday and will be live till November 9, 2:30 am IST.

The dynamic artworks have been designed by award-winning XK Studios using an algorithm that transformed the famous gestures into NFTs.

Visa will donate all auction proceeds to Street Child United, a humanitarian organisation based in the UK that works to combat the pervasive stigmatisation of street-connected children.

The experience will come to life on an interactive pitch at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar. As Visa invites thousands of fans to create their own legendary moves in the free-standing Visa Masters of Movement space. It will allow fans to create digital art inspired by their own signature movements.

Fans will step onto a digital LED pitch outfitted with tracking technology to capture and transform their iconic movements into digital art. Beyond taking a shot at a goal or showing off their skills while playing with others to create personalized dynamic artwork, fans will choose the colour scheme based on their favourite national colours.

Digital art will be emailed as a souvenir, and eligible fans can also choose to receive the digital art minted as a one-of-a-kind NFT.

Throughout the immersive Visa Masters of Movement experience, fans can learn about new ways Visa enables international money transfers, including emerging technologies like crypto and other digital solutions that provide more people with access to the global economy.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Visa, Crypto.com, NFT, FIFA World Cup
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
China Plans to Ship 25 Million Virtual Reality Devices Worth CNY 350 Billion by 2026
Huawei Mate 50 Pro Tops DxOMark's Camera Performance Tests, Beats Google Pixel 7 Pro

Related Stories

Visa Partners Crypto.com to Launch NFT Auction Ahead of FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  2. CBDC Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  3. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  4. OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  6. Tech Mahindra Supports Moonlighting as It Is a Digital Company, CEO Says
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Lowers Annual Booking Forecast for 2022 Amid Decades-High Inflation, Strong Dollar
  2. Tinder's Paying Users Increase by 7 Percent as Match Forecasts Flat Q4 Revenue Amid Weak Economy
  3. Central Bank Digital Currency Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  4. Deribit Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange Hot Wallets Hacked for $28 Million, Withdrawals Halted: Details
  5. Google Lens Icon Added to Search Homepage, Street View App Reportedly Shutting Down in 2023
  6. Airtel 5G Users Cross 1 Million Mark Less Than a Month After 5G Rollout: All Details
  7. Elon Musk Could Soon Make Twitter's Edit Button Available to Everyone For Free: Report
  8. New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report
  9. Foxconn Continues Closed Loop Production as China Imposes Lockdown on 600,000 People Around iPhone Plant
  10. Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked, Company Plans to Ship 291 Million Units: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.