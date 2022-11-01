Technology News
loading

India Seeks Info on Coins Listed for Trade on Exchanges as Tax Body Mulls Levying GST

By the end of November, the CBIC has reportedly asked crypto exchanges to provide all the necessary information.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 November 2022 13:21 IST
India Seeks Info on Coins Listed for Trade on Exchanges as Tax Body Mulls Levying GST

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Indian government brought cryptocurrency under its tax regime earlier this year

Highlights
  • India is looking to levy GST on crypto transactions
  • Indian crypto community has time and again criticised levied taxes
  • India remains undecided on classification of crypto assets

India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has reached out to a bunch of crypto exchanges operating in the country. The body is seeking lists of all the cryptocurrencies that are being traded on the exchanges in India. The tax authority of India is reportedly evaluating if the goods and services tax (GST) can be levied on the taxability of crypto transactions. The government body is also working to determine a concrete classification category to position crypto assets under.

By the end of November, the CBIC has reportedly asked crypto exchanges to provide all the necessary information.

“We had meetings with crypto exchanges on wide-ranging issues relating to the asset class. We have sought a detailed report on different crypto products being traded and their respective transaction fees and how they are getting calculated,” media reports have quoted people familiar with the matter as saying.

The process is expected to better determine the crypto transacting trends that are catching pace in the Indian fintech market.

The Indian government brought cryptocurrency under its tax regime earlier this year. All income churned from crypto transactions are being taxed at 30 percent since April and a 1 percent tax deducted at source (TDS) for crypto transactions has also been live in India since July.

The taxes have failed to make the crypto community happy in India. Recently, a Bengaluru-based tea seller who enabled crypto payments told Gadgets 360 that at this point, he is not seeing any profits on his crypto earnings.

Now, India will be taking up the presidency of the G20 group and will continue to preside the international union for the next one year, starting in December. As per Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, India is looking to work with the other 19 member nations of the G20 in formulating a framework around cryptocurrencies, that would work on an international level.

Since cryptocurrencies are not governed by any central bank or a regulatory body, they are often misused for transferring large amounts of money to cross border locations, under a shroud of anonymity. In her speech at the recent press briefing, the Finance Minister noted that the use of crypto in money laundering is a problematic issue linked with digital assets.

Despite its reluctance to experiment with cryptocurrencies, India is keen on exploring the potential of blockchain technology. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is launching the pilot for a central-bank-backed digital rupee CBDCon Tuesday, November 1. A total of nine banks, including top lender State Bank of India have been picked to participate in the project.

The pilot's use case will be to settle secondary market transactions in government securities, with the e-rupee expected to make the interbank market more efficient, the RBI said in a statement.

“The launch of CBDC will require a robust crypto security infrastructure in India to ensure hack proof CBDC operations and prevent financial frauds. Once implemented, the transaction volumes for CBDCs can go through the roof. The CBDC infrastructure should be a resilient environment that can operate 24x7 with zero downtime and at the same time protect the sensitive personal data of billions of its potential users,” Manan Vora, Senior Vice President- Strategy and Operations, Liminal told Gadgets 360.

Back in September, India secured the fourth rank on the 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index compiled by blockchain research firm Chainalysis. With this, India surpassed Russia and the US on the index, hinting that the Indian crypto community is not very far behind in driving more adoption of the technology.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Tax, GST, Crypto Tax
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk's Twitter Investors Include Jack Dorsey, Saudi Prince, Qatar Investment Authority

Related Stories

India Seeks Info on Coins Listed for Trade on Exchanges as Tax Body Mulls Levying GST
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia G60 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. Google Pauses Mandatory Play Store Billing in India After CCI Ruling
  3. Elon Musk's Twitter Investors Include Jack Dorsey, Saudi Prince, Qatar
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Review: A Basic Fitness Tracker for the Masses
  5. Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT That Looks Like Him
  6. Indian Tax Body Seeks Info on Tradable Coins, Mulls Levying GST
  7. Huawei Nova Y61 with 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera Announced: Details
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
  9. Elon Musk Reportedly Wants to Relaunch Vine Video App
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Is Twitter's New CEO, Becomes Company's Sole Director After Takeover, Securities Filings Show
  2. India Seeks Info on Coins Listed for Trade on Exchanges as Tax Body Mulls Levying GST
  3. Elon Musk's Twitter Investors Include Jack Dorsey, Saudi Prince, Qatar Investment Authority
  4. Huawei Nova Y61 With 6.52-Inch HD+ Display, 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera Announced: All Details
  5. Elon Musk Boosted Surge in Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories About Attack on Paul Pelosi
  6. Nokia G60 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. China's 'Mengtian' Module Docks With Tiangong Space Station Ahead of Plans to Launch Xuntian Space Telescope
  8. Foxconn Increases Wages, Gives Workers Bonuses to Staff to Quell Discontent Over COVID Curbs: Report
  9. BTC Maintains Value Above $20,000, Crypto Market Swells Over Trillion-Dollar Cap
  10. Elon Musk Seeks Major Platform Changes After Twitter Takeover, Wants to Relaunch Vine Video App: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.