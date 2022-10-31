Technology News
loading

Thailand, Hungary Join Hands to Dive Into Blockchain Tech Together

Blockchain forms for the underlaying technology for majority Web3 applications like cryptocurrencies, metaverse, and NFTs among others.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 October 2022 14:30 IST
Thailand, Hungary Join Hands to Dive Into Blockchain Tech Together

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Thailand and Hungary have been taking a crypto-cautious approach fearing illicit uses

Highlights
  • Thailand has been working on blockchain-backed CBDC
  • Hungary is looking to use blockchain without fear of being exploited
  • The nations are looking to share experiences with the blockchain R&Ds

Over 5,000 miles apart, Thailand and Hungary have decided to come together to explore the sector of blockchain technology and multiply its use-cases. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the financial technology associations of both the nations to work on the initiative. Both of the countries have been trying to find ways to facilitate safe and secure cross-border payment solutions, where the blockchain technology could prove to be a useful tool. Blockchain forms for the underlaying technology for majority Web3 applications like cryptocurrencies, metaverse, and NFTs among others.

The MoU has been signed between the Hungarian Blockchain Coalition and the Thai Fintech Association (TFA).

“The memorandum on the cooperation between the Thai Fintech Association and the Hungarian Blockchain Coalition, which aims to help the two organisations to share experience, best practices, and explore areas potentially beneficial for direct cooperation,” the Embassy of Hungary in Bangkok wrote in an official Facebook post.

Chonladet Khemarattana, the President of the TFA has claimed that developing the local fintech sector could significantly benefit from the e-commerce, online payments, and digital currency activities in the region.

Both, Thailand and Hungary have been taking a cautious approach towards the crypto sector fearing illicit use of these highly valuable assets. In February this year, the governor of the Hungarian National Bank, György Matolcsy had proposed a ban on crypto trading and mining.

Similarly, Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had banned the use of cryptocurrencies for payments to safeguard its financial setup against potential disruptions. But Thailand is really looking to use blockchain to ready its fintech sector for the Web3 future. The tourist-favourite nation is looking to launch a pilot of a retail CBDC by 2022 end. CBDC or central bank digital currency work just like crypto, but are issued and regulated by the central banks.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Hungary, Thailand
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Twitter, Facebook, Others Will Have to Abide by Local Laws, Says Minister
Floppy Disk Business Still Booming, Says Supplier Leaving Internet Stunned

Related Stories

Thailand, Hungary Join Hands to Dive Into Blockchain Tech Together
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Caviar Designs iPhone 14 Pro Worth Rs 1 Crore With Rolex on the Back
  2. RBI to Begin Pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1; 9 Banks to Participate
  3. HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 14 Review: Sophisticated Power
  4. Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Get 6.7-Inch E6 2K LTPO Display
  5. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  8. Oppo A98 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Said to Have Assured EU Chief to Abide by Online Content Policing Rules for Twitter
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge
  3. Realme 10 4G Set to Launch on November 9, Specifications, Configuration Options Revealed
  4. RBI to Begin Pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1 With Participation From 9 Banks
  5. Monica, O My Darling Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Plans a Perfect Murder in Netflix Movie
  6. Bharti Airtel Records 89 Percent Jump in Q2 Profit Amid Higher Subscriber Realisation
  7. Xiaomi 13 Pro Key Specifications Tipped, Likely to Feature 6.7-Inch E6 2K LTPO Display
  8. Security Firm Posts Apology for Using "Hoodie Hacker" Pic, Internet in Splits
  9. Beware! These Five Android Apps Can Hack, Drain Your Bank Accounts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.