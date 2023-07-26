Technology News

Japan PM Vouches to Usher in Web3 Era with Faith in Upcoming Internet Transformation

PM Kishida took the opportunity at the WebX conference to express his faith that Web3 would bring in solutions of several social issues along with itself.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 July 2023 16:11 IST
Japan PM Vouches to Usher in Web3 Era with Faith in Upcoming Internet Transformation

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Roméo A

Japan has the third largest video gaming market in the world

Highlights
  • Binance is re-entering Japan after short hiatus
  • Japanese PM invites Web3 players to set up shop in Japan
  • Countries like UAE, El Salvador also inviting Web3 players

Japan is pitching itself as the next big hotspot to incubate Web3 projects, revolving around cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, blockchain gaming, and the metaverse. Despite regulatory uncertainty and the element of volatility linked to the sector, Japan is ready to host players working in the Web3 industry. Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, has expressed his excitement about the upcoming transformation of Internet as we know and use today. Web3 is the next iteration of the Internet, which will largely rely on blockchain networks rather than traditional data servers.

Web3 is part of the new form of capitalism,” Kishida reportedly said in his keynote address for the WebX conference in Tokyo, Japan.

The country is looking to generate employment numbers to help its citizens, as well as its economy, via Web3 projects.

Kishida took the opportunity at the WebX conference to express his faith in Web3 to bring in solutions of several social issues along with itself.

The crypto market has been showing an accelerating movement in terms of adoption for the last three years.

As of the end of 2022, the number of active crypto asset accounts in Japan was estimated to have reached around 3.72 million, up from 3.21 million recorded in 2021.

In terms of NFT and metaverse-friendly sector and video gaming, Japan holds a significant share.

Japan is the third biggest market in the video gaming industry behind the US and China. Japan's video game market accounts for 16 percent of the global market size, as per Statista.

Infact, over 55 percent of the global gaming community resides in Asia. The continent contributes over $72 billion (roughly Rs. 5,88,230 crore) in annual gaming revenue.

A recent Chainalysis report also highlighted that in the second quarter of 2022, 58 percent of web traffic from Asian nations to crypto services was NFT-related. Another 21 percent traffic was related to play-to-earn blockchain games.

Hence, it does not seem like an unnatural decision for Japan to provide support for the up-and-coming Web3 industry.

Earlier in April, Bitget, a Seychelles-based crypto exchange, decided to provide $100 million (roughly Rs. 819 crore) in the Asian Web3 market.

Last year in May, Kishida had said that Japan would develop and foster a promotional environment for Web3, blockchain, NFTs, and the metaverse.

As per the Japanese authorities, crypto technology in itself is not to be blamed for risking the financial stability of crypto investors. Rather, it's the lack of rules governing the sector that has not been able to make the sector safe to engage with.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Japan, Web3, Metaverse, Crypto, NFT
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
Foxconn, Micron, AMD Executives to Attend Conference in Gujarat as Centre Seeks Investment in Chip Industry

Related Stories

Japan PM Vouches to Usher in Web3 Era with Faith in Upcoming Internet Transformation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Tipped to Use This Improved Lens Technology
  2. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Promo Images Leaked: Check Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live Updates: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 Launch Expected
  5. Noise Unveils Its First Smart Wearable, Luna Ring, in India: See Features
  6. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
  7. Redmi 12 Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  8. ChatGPT Android App Now Available in India: How to Download
  9. Oppo K11 5G Goes Official With 100W Fast Charging Support: See Price
  10. Realme C51 With Mini Capsule Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Games Industry Calls for Distinction From Real Money Games in Letter to PMO Over 'Online Games' Tax
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating Launched: Details
  3. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 3.4-Inch Cover Display Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 With 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, New Flex Hinge Launched: All Details
  5. Foxconn, Micron, AMD Executives to Attend Conference in Gujarat as Centre Seeks Investment in Chip Industry
  6. Japan PM Vouches to Usher in Web3 Era with Faith in Upcoming Internet Transformation
  7. Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  8. EU Regulators Rebuff Meta's Offer to Curb Use of Competitors' Ad Data for Facebook Marketplace
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series With Rotating Bezel, Advanced Sleep Monitoring Unveiled: All Details
  10. KuCoin CEO Defends Company's Financial Position After Crypto Firm Reportedly Lays Off 30 Percent of Workforce
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.