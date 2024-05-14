Technology News

Multi-Chain Memecoin ‘Dogeverse’ Raises Over $15 Million in ICO Ahead of Exchange Listing: Details

Dogeverse, the multi-chain memecoin, lives on multiple blockchains rather than being supported on just one like traditional cryptocurrencies.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 May 2024
Multi-Chain Memecoin ‘Dogeverse’ Raises Over $15 Million in ICO Ahead of Exchange Listing: Details

Photo Credit: Dogeverse

Dogeverse claims to be the first Doge Meme token built on a multi-chain network

  • The team behind Dogeverse remains anonymous
  • Dogeverse’s X handle now has over 16,000 followers
  • Dogeverse will live on six blockchains
Dogeverse, the latest entrant into the memecoin market, has managed to raise $15 million in its Initial Coin Offering (ICO). According to a report from AMB Crypto, the new multi-chain memecoin reached the milestone Monday. The $DOGEVERSE token has taken the crypto market by storm and is set to be launched on six different blockchains. Dogeverse claims to be the first Doge Meme token built on a multi-chain network.

As per Dogeverse's website, a single Dogeverse token is priced at $0.00031 in its ICO stage. The memecoin, however, is in the final phase of its presale and it will be soon listed on decentralised crypto exchanges to meet investor demand, the AMB Crypto report said.

The crypto sector has over 2.4 million tokens in circulation, with more entering the ecosystem daily. The memecoin category, which comprises cryptocurrencies inspired by trending memes, was primarily made popular by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, and has swelled into a category worth $51 billion (roughly Rs. 4,25,799 crore), as reflected by CoinGecko this month. While there are several popular memecoins already circulating in the market, Dogeverse comes to compete with a special functionality.

As mentioned, Dogeverse is a multi-chain memecoin and lives on multiple blockchains rather than being supported on just one like traditional cryptocurrencies. Dogeverse will exist on six blockchains — Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Solana, Base, and Avalanche. According to its official website, the $DOGEVERSE token is minted on Ethereum, but can be claimed, stored and traded on the six supported blockchains using Wormhole and Portal Bridge technology.

Dogeverse's ICO is one of the most successful ones of 2024 so far. Additionally, over 16,000 followers have joined the crypto's X page since the profile was created just a month ago in April. With the interest the new memecoin has managed to generate in a short duration, the crypto community is now speculating if Dogeverse could rival Dogecoin.

The ICO window for the memecoin will close in the coming days and the coin could soon find its way to crypto exchanges.

To take part in Dogeverse's presale, interested crypto buyers can connect their crypto wallets to the presale widget listed on the token's website and use ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, SOL or USDT to reserve $DOGEVERSE tokens, as per the official website. “Once you've completed your presale purchase, you'll be able to use the same wallet to claim your tokens before the first DEX listing. Claim and listing dates will be announced on our social media accounts,” the website said.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Dogeverse, Dogecoin, Memecoin
OpenAI GPT-4o With Real-Time Responses and Video Interaction Announced, GPT-4 Features Now Available for Free

