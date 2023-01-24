Technology News

Microsoft’s Metaverse, VR Initiatives Likely to Slow Down Amid Ongoing Layoff Season

A total of 10,000 employees are being laid off as Microsoft prioritises cost-cutting amid the ongoing market turbulence.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2023 14:52 IST
Microsoft’s Metaverse, VR Initiatives Likely to Slow Down Amid Ongoing Layoff Season

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft recently pledged $69 billion in down payment on the metaverse sector

Highlights
  • Microsoft is implementing cost-cutting measure
  • Altspacevr was acquired by Microsoft in 2017
  • Advertisers could have to delay metaverse promotional plans

Microsoft, that announced layoffs of five percent of its total team earlier this year, has not spared even its up-and-coming units dedicated to Virtual Reality (VR) and the metaverse. The software giant has reportedly decided to draw curtains over two related projects – Altspacevr and the Mixed Reality Tool Kit. In the days to come, the metaverse and VR projects that were in Microsoft's pipeline, could witness delays in development and testing. A total of 10,000 employees are being laid off as the company prioritises cost-cutting amid the ongoing market turbulence.

With Altspacevr, Microsoft was creating virtual environments to serve as venues for digital events for international artists. It was an independent platform, that was acquired by Microsoft in 2017. The job cuts within the tech giant has impacted this team.

Meanwhile, the unit behind the Mixed Reality Tool Kit, was focussed on creating user interfaces for metaverse projects. The roadmap to the future of this division remains undecided as for now, Bitcoin.news reported.

The Redmond, Washington, US-based company has been accelerating efforts to tap into the metaverse market. From roping-in former employees from Apple and Meta, Microsoft has been engaging with AR and VR developers at large.

Company CEO Satya Nadella has also previously spoken in favour of the metaverse concept, calling it a game-changer.

Earlier, Microsoft had pledged $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,62,574 crore) in down payment on the metaverse sector.

Its decision to reduce its workforce on this front could contribute to the ongoing slump in the Web3 industry as well.

Before Microsoft, Meta also announced that it would be laying off 11,000 employees that include staffers from its own metaverse-related teams. A substantial chunk of developers from the metaverse sector have been left in lerch.

For advertisers and brands, expecting to use the metaverse technology to engage with their Web3 native customers, these layoffs could push the implementation of their plans.

Bloomberg Intelligence reportedly expects the market opportunity for the metaverse to reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,719 crore) by 2024.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Altspacevr, Mixed Reality Tool Kit, Job Cuts
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Spotted on Geekbench Again, New Renders Show Colour Options, Design: Report
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: LG’s Transparent And Bendable TVs, Ultralight Laptops, And More

Related Stories

Microsoft’s Metaverse, VR Initiatives Likely to Slow Down Amid Ongoing Layoff Season
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio 5G Network Services Are Now Available in These 50 Cities
  2. What Google CEO Sundar Pichai Told Workers After Announcing Job Cuts
  3. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  4. Infinix Note 12i (2022) Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 10,000
  5. iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3 Rolling Out With End-to-End iCloud Encryption, More
  6. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera
  8. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Teaser Page Goes Live on Official India Site: All Details
  10. Moto G13, Moto G23 Specifications, Promo Images Leak: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Boasts the Biggest Budget for an Expansion in CD Projekt Red’s History
  2. Jio 5G Network Services Launched in 50 More Cities as Rollout Expands to 184 Cities in India
  3. Microsoft’s Metaverse, VR Initiatives Likely to Slow Down Amid Ongoing Layoff Season
  4. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Spotted on Geekbench Again, New Renders Show Colour Options, Design: Report
  5. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 Receiving Google Play System January 2023 Update: How to Download
  6. Amazon Pharmacy Launches RxPass Prescription Drug Subscription Service for US Prime Members
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped, May Feature Same Telephoto Sensor as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  8. Oppo Find N2 Flip Foldable Tipped to Launch at MWC 2023 as Global Variant Specifications Leak
  9. Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Casts Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito: Report
  10. Google’s Android 14 Will Block Installation of Outdated Apps From Play Store: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.