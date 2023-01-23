Technology News

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says ‘Stealth Addresses’ Could Bring Privacy to Blockchain Transactions

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum has stated that ‘privacy’ is the ‘last remaining challenge’ for the blockchain.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 January 2023 12:42 IST
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says ‘Stealth Addresses’ Could Bring Privacy to Blockchain Transactions

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Vitalik Buterin

Ethereum completed its Merge upgrade last year making it energy efficient

Highlights
  • Ethereum is set to see more tweaks in the coming days
  • Stealth addresses would add layer of privacy to peer-to-peer transactions
  • Ethereum is up for Shanghai upgrade later this year

The Ethereum blockchain, which is touted as the most commercialised distributed ledger network in the world, is up for more updates that will calibrate it for better uses in the future. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has stated that ‘privacy' is the ‘last remaining challenge' for the blockchain, which will be finetuned in the coming days. Buterin has named ‘stealth addresses' as a potential solution that could safeguard all the information that is saved on the public blockchain.

Ethereum is a public blockchain that processes transactions of billions of dollars. Anybody can view transaction histories of the Ethereum blockchain on Etherscan, which is a block explorer and analytics platform.

“By default, anything that goes onto a public blockchain is public. Using the entire suite of Ethereum applications involves making a significant portion of your life public for anyone to see and analyse,” Buterin wrote in a blog post while highlighting that ‘stealth addresses' could increase the privacy quotient on the Ethereum blockchain.

What Are Stealth Addresses

These addresses, which are registered on Ethereum Name Services (ENS), can add anonymity to the peer-to-peer transactions of digital assets.

Using stealth addresses would maintain transactional records on Ethereum while also keeping the privacy between the transacting parties intact on the public blockchain.

“Suppose that Alice wants to send Bob an asset. When Bob receives the asset, he does not want the entire world to know that it was he who got it. Hiding the fact that a transfer happened is impossible. A stealth address is an address that can be generated by either Alice or Bob, but which can only be controlled by Bob. Alice can then send any assets she wants to send to this address, and Bob will have full control over them,” Buterin explained in a blog post.

As for now, it remains unclear when Ethereum developers would open the stealth address feature on a mass level for the blockchain. Buterin has, however warned that executing stealth addresses could spike up the gas fees for each transfer.

The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the transition from its energy-intensive PoW mining model to the energy-efficient PoS model last year. The name of the revamped and green Ethereum is the ‘Merge'.

In March 2023, Ethereum will be implementing the Shanghai update to its network, which would allow people who staked Ether tokens to validate the blockchain withdraw their tokens. It is estimated that $22.38 billion (roughly Rs. 1,82,520 crore) worth of Ether tokens are currently staked on the blockchain.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, Stealth Addresses
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 15 Pro Displays Tipped to Come With Thinner Bezels, Curved Edges
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro+: All About the 200-Megapixel Camera

Related Stories

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says ‘Stealth Addresses’ Could Bring Privacy to Blockchain Transactions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Displays Tipped to Feature Thinner Bezels, More: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of Launch
  3. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  4. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  6. After Amazon, Meta, Now Spotify Planning to Cut Jobs This Week
  7. HP Envy x360 15 Laptops With OLED Touch Display Debut in India, See Price
  8. Lenovo Yoga 9i With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G May Offer 25W Charging Support: Report
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Up to 39-Hour Battery Life Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G13, Moto G23 Specifications Tipped, Could Come With a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Android 13
  2. Moto G23 Design Renders Leak, Could Soon Launch Along With Moto G13: Reports
  3. Samsung Galaxy A24 Renders Suggest Design, Four Colour Options: All Details
  4. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says ‘Stealth Addresses’ Could Bring Privacy to Blockchain Transactions
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Displays Tipped to Come With Thinner Bezels, Curved Edges
  6. Jason Momoa Teases More Aquaman After Meeting With DC Studio Co-Head James Gunn
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped via Alleged Retail Box, Live Images Leak Again
  8. Infinix Zero 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on February 4, Zero Book Ultra Microsite Also Surfaces
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Touch Highest Prices in 2023, Crypto Cap Crosses Trillion-Dollar Mark Over Weekend
  10. HP Envy x360 15 Laptops With OLED Touch Displays, 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.