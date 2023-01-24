Technology News
A previous listing suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G will have 8GB of RAM and run Android 13.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 January 2023 14:51 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is said to sport a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • It was previously spotted on BIS database, suggesting its India release

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G has been subject to multiple rumours and leaks over the past few months. The phone was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number SM-M546B, with the listing also revealing a few key specifications. Previously, the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G smartphone was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, suggesting its impending release in India. According to other reports, new design renders of the handset have also surfaced in recent weeks, revealing design features and colour options.

According to a Slashleaks post, the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G was recently spotted on the Geekbench website bearing the model number SM-M546B. This listing reveals that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM, run on the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 operating system, and is expected to be powered by an octa-core chipset. The handset had also appeared on the benchmarking website last year in November.

The previous Geekbench spot revealed that the Galaxy M54 5G model is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup headed by a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro sensor, along with a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone from the South Korean tech giant is also expected to offer Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, and GPS connectivity. It will likely come with a USB Type-C port and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, which is expected to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, was previously spotted on the BIS website, suggesting its imminent India launch. The same report also suggested that the phone that is expected to come with 8GB RAM will offer two storage options - 128GB and 256GB.

Another report by MySmartPrice revealed new 360-degree renders of the upcoming Galaxy M54 5G model. The back panel features three circular cutouts, suggesting a triple rear camera setup, and also sports LED flash. The front camera is housed in a punch-hole cutout and the report adds that the power button doubles “as a fingerprint scanner on the right edge.”

According to the report, the back panel will most likely be made of polycarbonate. The phone will be available in a dark blue and a gradient colour option with blue, pink, and green shades, the report adds. The volume keys rest above the power button on the right edge and the sim tray for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is found on the left edge of the device.

