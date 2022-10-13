Technology News
loading

OpenSea NFT Marketplace Launches Support for Avalanche NFTs on Its Platform

Avalanche's addition arrives weeks after OpenSea announced support for the scaling network Arbitrum.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 October 2022 15:04 IST
OpenSea NFT Marketplace Launches Support for Avalanche NFTs on Its Platform

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OpenSea

The largest NFT marketplace now offers NFTs on seven blockchains

Highlights
  • NFTs from Avalanche are now available on OpenSea
  • Ten Avalanche-based NFT projects will be featured on OpenSea
  • OpenSea will also work with Avalanche-based NFT platform

OpenSea, the peer-to-peer non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has launched native support for the Avalanche blockchain, according to the platform's verified Twitter account. Starting on October 12, content creators on Avalanche can display, list, and trade their NFTs on the world's largest NFT marketplace. Avalanche creators will also be able to set up their own creator fees by using OpenSea. The top Avalanche-native NFT collections by trading volume on OpenSea include Smol Joes, Rich Peon Poor Peon, Chikn, Smol Turds, and Smol Creeps.

"The future of Web3 is multi-chain, and it's always been our goal to offer the best selection and connect people with projects and creators across the chains they prefer," Shiva Rajaraman, VP of product at OpenSea, told TechCrunch.

John Wu, the president of Ava Labs said that Avalanche's creator and NFT community wanted OpenSea as one of the marketplaces where they could sell their NFTs. With Avalanche, OpenSea users can complete transactions in under a second at a low cost.

"They want to know there is a chain that's scalable because Web2 is so much bigger than Web3. They want a chain that can handle massive amounts of activity from its users," Wu said. "These brands are far more comfortable working with OpenSea."

Since its founding in 2017, OpenSea has seen a total of over $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,64,643 crore) in trading volume with over 80 million (roughly Rs. 658 crore) NFT transactions. In January, the marketplace completed a $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,468 crore) Series C funding round at a valuation of $13.3 billion (roughly Rs. 1,09,439 crore). However, NFT trading volume on OpenSea is down 99 percent from its peak in May.

In September, OpenSea added Arbitrum to its list of supported blockchains, joining Ethereum, the zero-knowledge proof-based Polygon, the leading Layer-1 blockchain network for NFTs — Solana, and Kakao's blockchain platform Klaytn.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Avalanche, OpenSea, NFT
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Receive 5G Support in India, More Smartphones to Follow

Related Stories

OpenSea NFT Marketplace Launches Support for Avalanche NFTs on Its Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Tech Ambitions: MoS IT
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  7. How to Switch From Vi (Vodafone Idea) Postpaid to Prepaid
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.