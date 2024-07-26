Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi 14T Pro Key Specifications Spotted on Geekbench Listing; Could Be Powered by Dimensity 9300+ Chipset

Xiaomi 14T Pro is speculated to launch globally later this year, alongside two other smartphones.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 July 2024 14:37 IST
Xiaomi 14T Pro Key Specifications Spotted on Geekbench Listing; Could Be Powered by Dimensity 9300+ Chipset

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14T Pro is expected to be the successor to the Xiaomi 13T Pro which debuted in September 2023

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14T Pro is reported to get MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset
  • The handset allegedly surfaced on a Geekbench listing
  • It is speculated to sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
Xiaomi 14T Pro is said to be in development and may launch globally later this year. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the global variant of the smartphone has surfaced on a benchmarking website, according to a report. Its listing hints at several specifications of the handset, including details about its camera and processor. This development comes days after the Xiaomi 14T Pro, and the standard model were reportedly spotted on the Indonesia Telecom website and another Thailand-based certification platform.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Specifications (Leaked)

MySmartPrice spotted the global variant of the Xiaomi 14T Pro on Geekbench with the model number 2407FPN8EG. Notably, it is the same identifier for an unreleased Xiaomi phone that surfaced on Thailand's NBTC certification website in June.

As per the listing, the handset will be powered by an octa-core processor with a base clock speed of 2.0 GHz and a motherboard codenamed ‘rothko. It will be paired with 12GB RAM and run on Android 14. This is said to be an identifier for the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC which is also speculated to power other upcoming smartphones, including Redmi K70 Ultra and the base Xiaomi 14T, as well as the recently launched iQoo Neo 9S Pro.

These are tipped to be some of the first smartphones powered by the yet-to-be-released chipset. It features a single Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at 3.4 GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores capped at 2.85 GHz, and four Cortex-A720 cores operating at 2.0 GHz.

The purported Xiaomi 14T Pro reportedly scored 9,369 and 26,083 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Camera Specifications (Leaked)

A previous report suggested that the Xiaomi 14T Pro could sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an Omnivision OV50H sensor, a 13-megapixel Omnivision OV13B ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 telephoto lens.

For selfies, it may sport a single front-facing camera. These details were also reportedly corroborated through the handset's listing on the Camera FV 5 database.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
