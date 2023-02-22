Technology News

PayPal Bets on Chaos Labs, Co-Leads $20 Million Seed Funding for On-Chain Risk Optimiser

As part of its services, Chaos Labs prevents crypto protocols against exploits and risks.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 February 2023
PayPal Bets on Chaos Labs, Co-Leads $20 Million Seed Funding for On-Chain Risk Optimiser

Photo Credit: PayPal

For PayPal, this investment will strengthen its involvement with the digital assets industry

Highlights
  • Theta Capital Management also invested in Chaos Labs
  • Uniswap Labs, Wintermute have poured in the capital
  • PayPal continues to dabble in the crypto sector

PayPal, which has been betting big on the crypto sector for a while now, continues to deepen its relationship with the digital assets industry. PayPal has recently participated in a seed funding round for Chaos Labs, which is an on-chain risk optimiser. PayPal has co-led the funding round with venture capital firm Galaxy in favour of this cloud-based platform. Both the firms have collectively pledged $20 million (roughly Rs. 160 crore) towards Chaos Labs.

As part of its services, Chaos Labs prevents crypto protocols against exploits and risks. Its automated risk management platform secures DeFi protocols against market manipulation and economic vulnerabilities via an agent-and-scenario-based simulations, CoinTelegraph explained in a report.

"As the world moves from the opacities of traditional finance to a more open DeFi system, financial risk management must advance accordingly. Every DeFi protocol must regularly conduct robust risk testing to verify and validate that their economic system is secure against hackers and unanticipated volatility. We're working to solve for this by bringing world-class security and risk practices in running simulations of millions of economic scenarios on-chain," Omer Goldberg, the founder of Chaos Labs said in a statement.

Goldberg also confirmed the development on Twitter.

Six angel investors joined the other 23 organisations that poured capital into Chaos Labs in its seed funding. These firms include Polygon, Coinbase Ventures, and OpenSea, among others.

The DeFi space has been infested with hackers and scammers which makes the need for security solutions the need of the hour.

Citing a Chainalysis report, Forbes said that last year that over $3 billion (roughly Rs. 31,080 crore) was stolen in 125 hacks.

Industry experts have regularly predicted that as and when more nations introduce laws to govern the crypto space, the number of hack attacks hitting the industry are likely to go down.

As for PayPal, this investment strengthens its involvement with the digital assets industry.

The online payments facilitator recently secured permissions to start crypto offerings in the European Union (EU) with Luxembourg being its entry point.

Last year, PayPal had also appointed a special council to act as its advisory about digital currencies, cryptocurrencies, as well as blockchain technology.

The company has also launched cryptocurrency trading on the platform in the United Kingdom market.

Cryptocurrency, PayPal, Chaos Labs, Galaxy, Polygon, Coinbase Ventures, OpenSea
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
