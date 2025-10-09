UK Ends Four-Year Ban on Crypto ETNs as FCA Expands Retail Access

The UK has lifted its four-year ban on crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs), allowing retail investors to access these products for the first time since 2021. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the decision reflects the “evolution of the market,” with crypto ETNs now considered to be better understood and more mainstream. These securities do not require investors to hold the underlying tokens directly. Instead, they track the price of digital assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin. The move aligns the UK with other major jurisdictions that have already opened regulated access to crypto-linked products.

Analysts Predict Market Growth as Retail Access Expands

A crypto ETN is a debt instrument issued by financial institutions and traded on regulated exchanges, with the underlying cryptocurrencies managed by custodians. According to the FCA, the modification preserves regulatory protections while offering consumers additional investment options. David Geale, FCA Executive Director of Payments and Digital Finance, said, “Since we restricted retail access to crypto ETNs, the market has evolved, and products have become more mainstream and better understood.”

Market analysts expect the change to increase crypto adoption in the UK. A recent survey by the investment firm IG Group suggested that the crypto market may expand by up to 20 percent, with younger investors exhibiting the greatest interest. The survey further said that around 30 percent of UK adults would consider investing in crypto through ETNs, compared to 12 percent who currently hold digital assets.

In an effort to create tax-efficient investment options, the UK government also confirmed that ETNs can be included in registered pension plans starting in October 2025 and in Stocks & Shares ISAs starting in April 2026.

The FCA stressed that its restrictions on retail access to crypto derivatives, such as futures and options, remain in place. Regulators say they will keep an eye on developments before reevaluating these instruments, which are deemed more complex and risky.

Industry experts noted that while ETNs represent progress, the UK will need broader regulation to compete globally. “Faced with competition from abroad, the UK must move quickly to roll out its regulatory regime,” said Brett Hillis, partner at Reed Smith.

Although professional investors have had access to London-listed crypto ETNs since 2024, this is the first time that the public will be able to take part. The decision underscores the government's ambition to position the UK as a competitive hub for digital assets while balancing innovation with consumer protection.