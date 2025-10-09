Technology News
English Edition

UK Ends Four-Year Ban on Crypto ETNs as FCA Expands Retail Access

The FCA’s approval lets retail investors in the UK access crypto ETNs, tracking assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 October 2025 21:12 IST
UK Ends Four-Year Ban on Crypto ETNs as FCA Expands Retail Access

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jamie Street

The FCA says ETNs are now safer and more mainstream, paving the way for wider crypto investment in the UK

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • FCA says crypto ETNs are now better understood and mainstream
  • UK crypto market could grow 20 percent after ban removal, IG Group says
  • ETNs to be allowed in pensions and ISAs from 2025 and 2026
Advertisement

The UK has lifted its four-year ban on crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs), allowing retail investors to access these products for the first time since 2021. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the decision reflects the “evolution of the market,” with crypto ETNs now considered to be better understood and more mainstream. These securities do not require investors to hold the underlying tokens directly. Instead, they track the price of digital assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin. The move aligns the UK with other major jurisdictions that have already opened regulated access to crypto-linked products. 

Analysts Predict Market Growth as Retail Access Expands

A crypto ETN is a debt instrument issued by financial institutions and traded on regulated exchanges, with the underlying cryptocurrencies managed by custodians. According to the FCA, the modification preserves regulatory protections while offering consumers additional investment options. David Geale, FCA Executive Director of Payments and Digital Finance, said, “Since we restricted retail access to crypto ETNs, the market has evolved, and products have become more mainstream and better understood.”

Market analysts expect the change to increase crypto adoption in the UK. A recent survey by the investment firm IG Group suggested that the crypto market may expand by up to 20 percent, with younger investors exhibiting the greatest interest. The survey further said that around 30 percent of UK adults would consider investing in crypto through ETNs, compared to 12 percent who currently hold digital assets.

In an effort to create tax-efficient investment options, the UK government also confirmed that ETNs can be included in registered pension plans starting in October 2025 and in Stocks & Shares ISAs starting in April 2026. 

The FCA stressed that its restrictions on retail access to crypto derivatives, such as futures and options, remain in place. Regulators say they will keep an eye on developments before reevaluating these instruments, which are deemed more complex and risky. 

Industry experts noted that while ETNs represent progress, the UK will need broader regulation to compete globally. “Faced with competition from abroad, the UK must move quickly to roll out its regulatory regime,” said Brett Hillis, partner at Reed Smith.

Although professional investors have had access to London-listed crypto ETNs since 2024, this is the first time that the public will be able to take part. The decision underscores the government's ambition to position the UK as a competitive hub for digital assets while balancing innovation with consumer protection. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: uk crypto regulating, FCA, Crypto Regulations, Cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Ubisoft Cancelled Post-US Civil War-Era Assassin's Creed Game Over Fears of Political Backlash: Report

Related Stories

UK Ends Four-Year Ban on Crypto ETNs as FCA Expands Retail Access
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp's Liquid Glass Design Update Starts Rolling Out to Some Users
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Storage Variants Revealed: See Leaked Hands-On Images
  3. Ericsson Showcases AI-Powered Robotic Dog That Inspects Automated Railcars
  4. Windows 10 Support Ends on October 14: How to Keep Getting Updates for Free
  5. Ubisoft Scrapped US Civil War-Era Assassin's Creed Game Last Year: Report
  6. iQOO 15 Will Be Launched in China on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Showcases AI for All Vision With Interactive Demos at IMC 2025
  9. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a Go on Sale in India: See Price
  10. OriginOS 6 Teaser Suggests It Might Resemble This Operating System
#Latest Stories
  1. UK Ends Four-Year Ban on Crypto ETNs as FCA Expands Retail Access
  2. Ubisoft Cancelled Post-US Civil War-Era Assassin's Creed Game Over Fears of Political Backlash: Report
  3. Samsung Showcases AI for All Vision With Interactive Demos at IMC 2025
  4. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera With OIS Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. LinkedIn's Open to Work Feature Now Lets You Show Your Notice Period, Salary Expectations to Recruiters
  6. Razorpay Partners OpenAI, NPCI to Launch Agentic Payments at Global Fintech Fest 2025
  7. OnePlus Teases OxygenOS 16 Design, Features Ahead of October 16 Debut
  8. Coinbase Gets Regulator’s Nod to Launch Crypto Staking Services in New York
  9. IMC 2025: Ericsson Showcases AI-Powered Robotic Dog That Inspects Automated Railcars
  10. Google Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 2 Finally Get Wear OS 6 Update With Redesigned Interface, New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »