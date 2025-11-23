The Death of Bunny Munro Now Streaming on JioHotstar

In The Death of Bunny Munro, Matt Smith gives one of his most risk-taking performances as a door-to-door beauty products salesman who is a live wire of charm and self-destruction. Bunny decays into chaos following his wife's sudden death, taking his boy on a dark, emotional and weirdly humorous road trip across Southern England. Episode 1 establishes a tone of raw emotion, razor-sharp dark humour and messy vulnerability to deliver a boundary-pushing dark comedy that is as gripping and subversively addictive as it is morally questionable.

When and Where to Watch

The Death of Bunny Munro is now streaming in India on JioHotstar through their Peacock Hub destination.

Trailer and Plot

The first episode saw Bunny Munro's life fall apart after his wife committed suicide, forcing him to take his little son on the road to run away from grief, guilt and addiction. But, of course, the deeper he gets into his reckless spiral, the more trouble he creates. It is a darkly funny, deeply sorrowful, and achingly tender story of a trip that goes from bad to worse.

Cast and Crew

The series stars Matt Smith as Bunny Munro and Rafael Mathé as Bunny Junior, based on Nick Cave's 2009 novel. Dark comedy-drama limited series presented as a six-part miniseries that follows a troubled father-son road trip. Episode 1 covers their fraught relationship, and later instalments will explore Bunny's past, his addictions and the fallout from his impulsive behaviour.

Reception

Strong online buzz has already attached itself to the series, with some saying it's one of Matt Smith's best performances in years. It even has a solid 8.1/10 rating on IMDb.