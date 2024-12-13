Technology News
English Edition

Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority Directs UK Firms to Disclose Crypto Exposure Status

The Bank of England is adhering to a 2022 instruction from the Basel Committee.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2024 19:31 IST
Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority Directs UK Firms to Disclose Crypto Exposure Status

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

The UK is looking to finalise its crypto laws by 2026

Highlights
  • The FCA is working to accelerate the creation of crypto rules
  • Stablecoins were legalised in the UK under former PM Rishi Sunak
  • The UK does not recognise any cryptocurrency as a legal tender
Advertisement

The Bank of England (BoE) is trying to get the sense of how local businesses are viewing and engaging with cryptocurrencies in the UK. In a notable development, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has issued a directive to local enterprises to disclose their crypto holdings, if any. The PRA is touted as a BOE-affiliated financial watchdog in the UK. The development comes at a time when the UK is assessing the impact that virtual digital assets can have on its economy and financial systems, as part of efforts that started under former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Like India, Russia, and the UAE, the UK has also been taking active steps to draft clear policies around cryptocurrencies. The directive issued by the PRA comes in alignment with this goal.

According to an official post from the BoE, local firms that are dabbling in crypto have been asked to submit this information by March 24, 2025.

“This will inform work across the PRA and the BoE on crypto assets by helping us calibrate our prudential treatment of cryptoasset exposures, analyse the relative costs and benefits of different policy options,” the BoE said. In a broader picture, the bank said, it will use this information to monitor the implications of crypto assets on the UK's financial stability and for framing policies.

In taking this step, the BoE is adhering to a 2022 instruction from the Basel Committee, which laid out standards for banks to assess the ‘prudential treatment of crypto asset exposure'.

“Supervisors should exercise their authority to require banks to address any deficiencies in their identification or assessment process of crypto asset risks. In addition, supervisors may recommend that banks undertake stress testing or scenario analysis to assess risks resulting from crypto asset exposures. Such analyses can inform assessments of the bank's capital adequacy,” the committee had said at the time.

The UK is working to finalise its crypto legislation by 2026. In November this year, UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said its proposed regulations will focus on ensuring a fair, transparent marketplace for crypto assets, free from manipulation and exploitation.

To ensure that its crypto-related decisions do not expose people to financial risks, the UK authorities are screening crypto firms closely. In September, the FCA revealed that 90 percent of recent crypto firm registration applications have been rejected because web3 firms are lacking prevention measures against frauds and money laundering.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, UK, BoE, Prudential Regulation Authority, Crypto Rules  
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta Announces 'Video Seal' Open-Source Tool to Watermark AI-Generated Videos

Related Stories

Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority Directs UK Firms to Disclose Crypto Exposure Status
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review
  3. Sookshma Darshini OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  4. WhatsApp Adds New Video Call Effects and Group Calling Improvements
  5. Samsung Unveils Its Moohan XR Headset to Rival the Apple Vision Pro
  6. Huawei Mate X6 Foldable With 6.45-Inch Outer Display Launched Globally
  7. Donald Trump Says the US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto'
#Latest Stories
  1. Mozi Social Networking App Launched to Help Create More Personal Connections
  2. Poliovirus Appears in European Wastewater, Experts Investigate Origins
  3. NASA’s Antarctic Balloon Campaign Launches to Study Dark Matter and Beyond
  4. Motorola Razr 50D to Launch on December 19; Pricing, Specifications Revealed
  5. Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority Directs UK Firms to Disclose Crypto Exposure Status
  6. New Theory Suggests Gravitational Waves Could Solve Black Hole Information Paradox
  7. Meta Announces 'Video Seal' Open-Source Tool to Watermark AI-Generated Videos
  8. NASA Investigates Ingenuity’s Last Flight, Explains Why it Crashed on its 72nd Flight
  9. Tipster Leaks Details of Upcoming Smartphone With Snapdragon 8s Elite Chip, May Debut as iQOO Z10 Turbo
  10. Adobe's Camera Raw Plugin Updated With AI-Powered Reflection Removal Tool
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »