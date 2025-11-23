Technology News
Homebound Now Available for Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Homebound is an intense drama film that stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Written by Aakash Anand, Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 November 2025 10:20 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Ishaan Khatter’s Homebound explores friendship and discrimination, now streaming globally on Netflix

Highlights
  • Homebound is an intense drama film
  • It stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound is an intense drama film that has finally made its debut on the digital screens. Inspired by the story of migrant workers, the film revolves around two childhood friends, belonging to a marginalized community, who seek to escape poverty and join the police forces. As they begin their journey towards achieving their goal, only one of them becomes successful. Furthermore, they must navigate their way through the COVID lockdown.

The film explores the tested bonds, inequalities, and the struggle to achieve ambition.

When and Where to Watch Homebound

The film is now available to stream only on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Homebound

Homebound centers around two friends, named Chandan (Played by Vishal Jethwa), who belongs to the Dalit community, and Shoaib (Portrayed by Ishaan Khatter), a muslim. Both the duo share the sole dream of joining police forces as they wish to obtain dignity and a gateway to escape their poverty. However, things turn upside down when Chandan clears the exam, but Shoaib fails to do so. That's when their friendship is strained by a sudden rift. Likewise, the COVID-19 breakdown creates challenges for them as they get separated from their families. Now, they must confront the struggles and their friendship will be tested. The film will explore inequality, friendship, and religious discrimination.

Cast and Crew of Homebound

The film stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles, accompanied by Jahnv Kapoor, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Pankaj Dubey, and more in the prominent roles. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor, while Nitin Baid is the editor.

Reception of Homebound

The film was theatrically released on Sept 26th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.1/10.

 

Comments

Aakash Anand
