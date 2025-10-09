Technology News
English Edition

Coinbase Gets Regulator’s Nod to Launch Crypto Staking Services in New York

Coinbase can now expand crypto staking in New York, with ETH, SOL, and other tokens eligible for rewards.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 October 2025 16:58 IST
Coinbase Gets Regulator’s Nod to Launch Crypto Staking Services in New York

Photo Credit: Unsplash/rc.xyz NFT gallery

Coinbase users in New York can now earn blockchain-based rewards on a range of crypto assets

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Staking yields range from 1.9 percent on ETH to 16 percent on Cosmos
  • Assets include ETH, SOL, ADA, AVAX, DOT, and ATOM
  • US states remain divided on staking amid ongoing lawsuits
Advertisement

Coinbase has secured regulatory approval to expand its staking services to New York, allowing residents of the state to earn rewards by storing their crypto assets on the exchange. The move gives users the ability to stake tokens such as Ether and Solana, with rewards distributed based on the returns generated by each blockchain. Coinbase said the expansion represents access to digital asset opportunities across the US, with transactions fully overseen by regulators. 

Regulatory Approval Could Lead to Broader Crypto Adoption in the US

The company says that additional assets, including Cosmos, Cardano, Avalanche, Polygon, and Polkadot, will also be available for staking. On Cosmos, the annual yields will vary, ranging from 2 percent on Ethereum to as much as 16 percent. Citing recent federal and state decisions that rejected previous lawsuits contesting the practice, the exchange argued that staking as a service is not a security. Authorities in states like South Carolina, Illinois, and Alabama dropped cases against Coinbase this year, which the company says points to a growing national consensus on the legality of staking. 

The approval from New York lines up with continuing conflicts between US authorities and cryptocurrency companies. While the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dismissed a federal lawsuit against Coinbase earlier this year, some state regulators remain skeptical. A lawsuit was also filed by Oregon's Attorney General, claiming that the exchange was offering unregistered securities to residents in April. Coinbase has since urged the US Department of Justice to step in, warning against a fragmented approach to enforcement. 

The latest decision in New York is a part of a broader expansion drive. Coinbase and state officials have collaborated in recent weeks to test USDC distributions as a kind of unrestricted financial assistance as part of a stablecoin program targeted at low-income households.

In September, CEO Brian Armstrong said the company's long-term vision is to evolve into a crypto “super app” that could replace certain functions of traditional banks, while also pursuing a National Trust Company Charter to bridge digital and traditional finance. 

Coinbase's regulatory journey has been marked by frequent legal battles, with several states previously blocking its staking products. However, as New York approved the exchange, Coinbase appears to be hitting the ground running in its efforts to normalise staking as part of mainstream finance. 

For the broader crypto industry, this decision underscores how state-level regulators continue to pave the way forward for crypto adoption. 
 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Coinbase, crypto staking, Crypto Regulations, New York
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Windows 10 Support Ends on October 14: Here's How to Receive Extended Updates for Free

Related Stories

Coinbase Gets Regulator’s Nod to Launch Crypto Staking Services in New York
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Pad 5e, Watch GT 2 and TWS 5 to Launch Alongside iQOO 15 on This Date
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Storage Variants Revealed: See Leaked Hands-On Images
  3. WhatsApp's Liquid Glass Design Update Starts Rolling Out to Some Users
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Global Launch Date, Battery Capacity Confirmed
  5. Razorpay Partners OpenAI, NPCI to Launch Agentic Payments at GFF 2025
  6. OriginOS 6 Teaser Suggests It Might Resemble This Operating System
  7. OxygenOS 16 Design, Features Revealed Ahead of October 16 Debut
  8. Windows 10 Support Ends on October 14: How to Keep Getting Updates for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. UK Ends Four-Year Ban on Crypto ETNs as FCA Expands Retail Access
  2. Ubisoft Cancelled Post-US Civil War-Era Assassin's Creed Game Over Fears of Political Backlash: Report
  3. Samsung Showcases AI for All Vision With Interactive Demos at IMC 2025
  4. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera With OIS Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. LinkedIn's Open to Work Feature Now Lets You Show Your Notice Period, Salary Expectations to Recruiters
  6. Razorpay Partners OpenAI, NPCI to Launch Agentic Payments at Global Fintech Fest 2025
  7. OnePlus Teases OxygenOS 16 Design, Features Ahead of October 16 Debut
  8. Coinbase Gets Regulator’s Nod to Launch Crypto Staking Services in New York
  9. IMC 2025: Ericsson Showcases AI-Powered Robotic Dog That Inspects Automated Railcars
  10. Google Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 2 Finally Get Wear OS 6 Update With Redesigned Interface, New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »