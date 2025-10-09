Coinbase has secured regulatory approval to expand its staking services to New York, allowing residents of the state to earn rewards by storing their crypto assets on the exchange. The move gives users the ability to stake tokens such as Ether and Solana, with rewards distributed based on the returns generated by each blockchain. Coinbase said the expansion represents access to digital asset opportunities across the US, with transactions fully overseen by regulators.

Regulatory Approval Could Lead to Broader Crypto Adoption in the US

The company says that additional assets, including Cosmos, Cardano, Avalanche, Polygon, and Polkadot, will also be available for staking. On Cosmos, the annual yields will vary, ranging from 2 percent on Ethereum to as much as 16 percent. Citing recent federal and state decisions that rejected previous lawsuits contesting the practice, the exchange argued that staking as a service is not a security. Authorities in states like South Carolina, Illinois, and Alabama dropped cases against Coinbase this year, which the company says points to a growing national consensus on the legality of staking.

A long-awaited win for our New York users – welcome to staking at Coinbase! Time for the remaining holdout states (CA, NJ, MD, and WI) to follow suit and join the other 46. Residents in those 4 states have missed out on an estimated $130M rewards. Let's unfreeze staking. https://t.co/y2XIzdxpVw — Ryan VanGrack (@RVanGrack) October 8, 2025

The approval from New York lines up with continuing conflicts between US authorities and cryptocurrency companies. While the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dismissed a federal lawsuit against Coinbase earlier this year, some state regulators remain skeptical. A lawsuit was also filed by Oregon's Attorney General, claiming that the exchange was offering unregistered securities to residents in April. Coinbase has since urged the US Department of Justice to step in, warning against a fragmented approach to enforcement.

The latest decision in New York is a part of a broader expansion drive. Coinbase and state officials have collaborated in recent weeks to test USDC distributions as a kind of unrestricted financial assistance as part of a stablecoin program targeted at low-income households.

In September, CEO Brian Armstrong said the company's long-term vision is to evolve into a crypto “super app” that could replace certain functions of traditional banks, while also pursuing a National Trust Company Charter to bridge digital and traditional finance.

Coinbase's regulatory journey has been marked by frequent legal battles, with several states previously blocking its staking products. However, as New York approved the exchange, Coinbase appears to be hitting the ground running in its efforts to normalise staking as part of mainstream finance.

For the broader crypto industry, this decision underscores how state-level regulators continue to pave the way forward for crypto adoption.



