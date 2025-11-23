The Bengal Files Now Premiering on ZEE5: Everything You Need to Know

The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has been in the theatres for almost 2months and now, after a lot of debate, the film is finally set for its OTT release on ZEE5. The movie explores a sensitive phase in Bengal's history that has grabbed attention due to the strong characters and a very intense storytelling. The movie made around 26crore at the box office worldwide. Now the film is set and released online. Here are all the key details.

When and Where to Watch The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files, after running two months at theatres, is now streaming on OTT platform ZEE5.

Official Trailer and Plot

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the story covers the events surrounding the 1946 Great Calcutta killings and the riots of Naokhali. The incident resulted in widespread violence and the displacement of families. The movie highlights the personal stories of fear, survival and loss during the phase. It brings light to a sensitive event that is not often discussed in popular films.While the movie is banned from release in Kolkata due to the sensitive content, this movie marks the last part of Vivek Agnihotri's Trilogy, covering The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. The movie is appreciated for its bold attempt to recreate the emotional and political tension.

Cast and Crew

Directed and written by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie stars Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and many others.

Reception

The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has now been released on the OTT platform ZEE5. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1/10.